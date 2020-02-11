advertisement

The government delivered Karamoja 18,000 liters of cypermethrin and 18,000 liters of chlorpyrifos to spray locusts (PHOTO / File)

AMUDAT – As of Monday evening, locusts had spread to six districts in Karamoja as the government rushed against time to deliver chemicals used to spray the deadly insects.

An update from the Prime Minister’s Office said that insects that entered the country through the Amudat district in the Karamoja subregion on Sunday afternoon, have now spread to the districts of Moroto, Nabilatuk, Nakapiripirit , Napak and Abim in Karamoja.

“A swarm of locusts was allegedly seen at Alerek Hill in Labwor County in the Abim district,” said an update shared by Martin Owor, commissioner responsible for disaster preparedness and management at the office. of the Prime Minister.

The government has delivered 18,000 liters of cypermethrin and 18,000 liters of chlorpyrifos to Karamoja to spray locusts.

Stephen Byantwale, the crop protection commissioner at the Department of Agriculture, said the government was having trouble getting planes for aerial spraying. He said two ministers had gone to Kenya to negotiate two planes to do the job. He added that in the meantime, motorized vehicle sprayers and infantrymen would spray chemicals sent to the affected area.

“We are awaiting the return of our team to Nairobi. Mr. Musa Ecweru and Mr. Bright Rwamirama hold talks with the Kenyan government. We hope that today evening they will be finalized, “he said.

The commissioner also said the government would start with a 10-liter drone donated by a company called Kingdom Rice Limited to Bulambuli to carry out aerial sprays while plans to acquire the planes continue.

Regarding locust movements, Mr. Byantwale said that all of the neighboring districts of Karamoja are threatened by the locust invasion.

