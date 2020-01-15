advertisement

MADRID – A massive explosion at a petrochemical plant in northeastern Spain killed one person and seriously injured at least six others on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the local government in the port city of Tarragona, where the plant is located, said a preliminary investigation found that the magnitude of the explosion killed a person in a nearby area.

The spokesman said he had no further details. He spoke on condition of anonymity according to the regulations of the town hall.

Spanish Interior Minister for Catalonia, Miquel Buch, tweeted that the explosion caused one death and injured six people while one person was missing.

The civil protection agency in the region of Catalonia called the explosion a “chemical accident” and warned people in parts of the city with 800,000 inhabitants and in the surrounding cities not to go outside as a precaution.

Emergency services said two of the injured were being treated for severe burns.

Buch said the smoke from the fire was not poisonous, but advised residents to stay inside.

The explosion took place on the premises of Iqoxe, a woman who answered the phone at the company and quickly hung up without saying her name.

According to the company’s website, Iqoxe is the only Spanish manufacturer of ethylene oxide, a chemical compound used in the manufacture of detergents, solvents and other products, and glycol, one of the main raw materials in the manufacture of plastics.

Local residents posted videos of the aftermath of the explosion, in which flames and a large black column of smoke emerged from an area with large industrial tanks.

Fire brigades sent 24 brigades to the region, the regional emergency services said.

Some residents told Tarragona Radio that the explosion could be heard from afar.

Tarragona is 115 kilometers southwest of Barcelona, ​​the regional capital of the Spanish region of Catalonia.

Since 2015, the city has been home to a 1,200-hectare “chemical center”, ChemMed, which has been described as the largest of its kind in southern Europe.

The government said Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez contacted Quim Torra, the regional president of Catalonia, to inquire about the explosion and offer help.

The Tuesday explosion occurred just over a month after a fire on December 11 at a solvent and industrial residues recycling facility in the northeastern city of Montornes del Valles. After this explosion, which resulted in no casualties, the authorities had to cordon off an area of ​​around 500 meters around the plant.

By Aritz Parra and Ciaran Giles

