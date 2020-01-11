advertisement

Callum Hudson-Odoi was a picture of luck after waiting for a first Premier League goal in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Burnley.

The English winger ended the game with a cross from Cesar Azpilicueta when the Blues prevented a third consecutive home loss in the top division.

Hudson-Odoi, who returned from a broken Achilles earlier this season, underwent a VAR check after celebrating.

The video referee indicated that Tammy Abraham had no touch with the goal, which means that Hudson-Odoi was on the side.

“I’m really delighted. I finally have it,” he said.

“I thought it was a goal if nobody touched it. I am pleased that it went my way.”

Hudson-Odoi’s goal came four minutes after the break, and Chelsea, five points ahead of Manchester United fifth, should have had a bigger margin.

“We have to be more clinical, we always say that,” said the 19-year-old. “We have the chance that we could have achieved more.

“But at the same time we’re putting them away. We were a bit more clinical and hope that we’ll try to get more in the next game.”

Hudson-Odoi added: “The boys went to great lengths – the enthusiasm, the employment rate. We all had it today.

“It was difficult for us in the first 20 or 25 minutes to get on the ball and create things. In the second half there was more space here and we started to dig into our pockets.”

Jorginho put Frank Lampard’s team in front from the penalty spot before Abraham and Hudson-Odoi struck.

