Inter Milan has announced the signing of a loan deal with Victor Moses of Chelsea with an option to purchase.

The 29-year-old will switch to Serie A for the rest of the season after spending the first half of the season with Fenerbahce in the Turkish super league.

Moses was a key player under Antonio Conte when Chelsea won the Premier League title in 2016/17 and will reunite with his old boss in San Siro.

Inter has not confirmed the details of the purchase option, but it has been reported that EUR 10 million must be paid to sign Nigeria International.

Moses is the last Premier League player to join Inter who is second in the Serie A table and four points behind champions Juventus.

Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez joined Manchester United in the previous transfer window before Ashley Young joined the Nerazzurri this month.

With Moses’ arrival, Inter is now expected to push ahead with his efforts to sign Christian Eriksen after making an official offer to the Tottenham playmaker this week.

Moses could make his Serie A debut on Sunday against Cagliari.

