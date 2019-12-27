advertisement

Pedro has spoken again about his future and says he would “leave everything” if he receives a call from Barcelona asking him to return.

The 32-year-old’s future at Chelsea is unclear as he is out of contract at the end of the season, and he has already spoken about how he would be happy to play for Barça again.

It seems no Catalonian giants will come calling, but Pedro doesn’t seem to have given up all hope alone.

“If they call me, I’ll leave it all. There was a moment this pre-season when we played against Barcelona that, after talking to the coach, I saw an opportunity for the door to close quickly.

“At the moment, I don’t know what will happen to me, I just end my contract at Chelsea at the end of the season.”

Source | L’Esportiu

Pedro has made just four Premier League starts for Chelsea this season under new boss Frank Lampard and is reported to have attracted interest from Aston Villa and West Ham United.

