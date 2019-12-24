advertisement

Chelsea will play Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League on Sunday in the English Premier League.

The Blue are ready to go back to victory, and Frank Lampard is yet to decide whether to start defender Chicago Tomorrow against their Tottenham rival London.

Chelsea have come a long way in the last few months, losing three of their last four matches to Everton, West Ham and Bournemouth.

On the other hand, Tottenham were impressive under Jose Mourinho.

If Jose Mourinho wins, Tottenham will move up to fourth, which currently holds Chelsea.

Chelsea’s victory over Tottenham will give Chelsea a big boost because of the Christmas alarm.

For Chelsea, Kepa will start a goal transfer, and Antonio Rudiger and Kurt Fuma will start in defense.

Frank Lampard has confirmed that he is fit for play, but he could start from the bench.

Frank Lampard says this:

“Ross, if it’s good. Good for Tomor. Giroud is good. I think they’re all good. “

In our opinion, Emerson is likely to have Captain Cesar Azpilicueta next to the wing.

Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard will start an org orgy, while N’Golo Kante will move alongside Matteo Kovacic.

Frank Lampard also found out that Ruben Loftus-Jack is making progress from his injury.

“Loftus-Cheek is making good progress, which is really positive, but nowhere in the game,” he added.

“Besides, we have the appropriate staff. Problems of beautiful choice. ”

In Chelsea’s first trio, Diocese Abraham would play a bright role, with Christian Pulisic on the left and Willia on the right.

Chelsea predicted XI – Tottenham Hotspur

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Emerson; Org Orgino, Kante, Kovachici; Willian, Politics, Abraham.

