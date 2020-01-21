advertisement

Chelsea have won six of their last home matches against Arsenal.

AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton

Vitality Stadium, Dorset

Tuesday 21-01-2020 at 10:30 p.m.

Ref: Kevin Friend

Bournemouth are undefeated in the last five home league games, winning four of them. However, Brighton is looking to finish the league double against Bournemouth for the first time since 2007-08 in League One.

Bournemouth defender Steve Cook is suspended from visiting his former Brighton club due to his red card for handball on Saturday. Lloyd Kelly’s summer signing is under consideration for late Premier League debut after recovering from an ankle and thigh injury.

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter has no injury issues. Jose Izquierdo and Dan Burns are the only ones missing from Albion.

Aston Villa vs Watford

Villa Park, Birmingham

Tuesday 21-01-2020 at 10:30 p.m.

Ref: Martin Atkinson

Watford has won the last three Premier League games, scoring three goals in each of those games with Bournemouth.

Aston Villa will line up without a recognized attacker for the fourth consecutive game because the potential deal for Mbwana Samatta was not concluded in time. Douglas Luiz could start after impressing as a replacement in Brighton.

Watford winger Ismaila Sarr was kicked out after injuring his hamstrings against Tottenham. Danny Welbeck may be involved for the first time since he suffered a torn hamstring in October.

Everton vs Newcastle United

Goodison Park, Liverpool

Tuesday 21-01-2020 at 10:30 p.m.

Ref: Simon Hooper

Newcastle’s two victories in the last 14 Premier League games have both occurred at home: in 2014 and last season. Everton’s lone loss in the last 15 home games against Newcastle was 1-0 in September 2010 (W10, D4). The Toffees have won four of the last five home games, shooting the other. Newcastle played 16 games without laundry in this game.

Everton striker Richarlison will miss a second game with a knee injury which excluded him from the draw at West Ham. Alex Iwobi is about to return after six games with a thigh problem, but Gylfi Sigurdsson is still on the sidelines and Michael Keane is in doubt.

Newcastle continues to manage a long list of injuries, with nine players missing for the trip to Goodison Park. Andy Carroll remains absent, while Jetro Willems and Paul Dummett are expected to miss the rest of the season.

Sheffield United vs Man City

Bramell Lane, Sheffield

Tuesday 21-01-2020 at 10:30 p.m.

Ref: Lee Mason

Sheffield United will assess the fitness of forward David McGoldrick, who missed a draw at Arsenal on Saturday with a foot injury. Mo Besic has impressed as a substitute in the last few games and has been pushing for his Premier League debut for the club.

Manchester City could be deprived of John Stones due to a leg injury and Benjamin Mendy, who suffers from muscle fatigue. The match will probably come too early for Aymeric Laporte but it is close to a return from a long knee injury.

Sheffield United’s only victory in the last 10 league games was 1-0 at home in January 2000 (D5, L4). The Blades faced Manchester City more often without winning in the Premier League than against any other team, winning three games and losing four. However, United won the last meeting between the two teams at Bramall Lane, eliminating City from the FA Cup 12 years ago.

Manchester City have scored 33 away goals in the Premier League in 11 games with an average of three per game – in the history of the English elite, only Preston North End has a better average in a season, scoring 35 in 11 matches in 1888-1888. City scored twice or more in 11 successive matches in all competitions, totaling 34 goals. However, Pep Guardiola’s team conceded the opening goal in eight Premier League games in 2019-2020, as much as in the previous two seasons combined. City have kept just two clean sheets in their last 13 league games, including one against Sheffield United at Etihad. Riyad Mahrez is the only Premier League player to have scored and helped 20 goals since the start of last season in all competitions (21 goals, 23 assists). Kevin De Bruyne’s 15 assists in all competitions this season are more than any other Premier League player.

Crystal Palace vs Southampton

Selhurst Park, London

Tuesday 21-01-2020 at 10:30 p.m.

Ref: Andre Marriner

The Crystal Palace welcomes Max Meyer again after an injury, but Andros Townsend, Patrick van Aanholt, Mamadou Sakho, Christian Benteke and Jeffrey Schlupp are all sidelined. Captain Luka Milivojevic is also the last game in his three-game ban.

Southampton should be without defenseman Jan Bednarek, who injured Achilles this weekend. Yan Valery is also unlikely to appear despite an improvement in his physical condition following a viral infection.

Crystal Palace have won only three of the 21 Premier League games (D6, L12). Southampton have won five of their last seven away games against Palace, losing the other two games. The Saints have had eight wins against the Eagles since returning to the top flight in 2012, more than any other team.

Chelsea vs Arsenal

Stamford Bridge, London

Tuesday 21-01-2020 at 11.15 p.m.

Ref: Scot Attwell

Chelsea have won six of the last seven league games at Stamford Bridge, attracting the other. However, no team has won more Premier League games outside Chelsea than the seven by Arsenal. Arsenal’s last championship triumph at Stamford Bridge was a 5-3 victory in October 2011. Mikel Arteta started the match, while Frank Lampard scored the Blues’ first goal.

Chelsea have confirmed that Reece James and Marcos Alonso are in the running to return after an injury, with Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Marco van Ginkel the only ones missing from the Blues.

Arsenal assesses Sokratis’ physical condition after illness, while Sead Kolasinac and Reiss Nelson have again been excluded. Captain and top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is absent for the second game of his three-game suspension.

Chelsea have lost six of their last 11 high profile games (W4, D1). They have lost eight times in the league this season, as much as they did in 2018-2019. The Blues have conceded 10 league goals at Stamford Bridge this season – only Liverpool, with nine, have left fewer at home. They won three of their four London derbies this quarter, except for a home loss to West Ham. Only Norwich has allocated more Premier League minutes to players 21 and under this season than Chelsea and Arsenal. Frank Lampard is looking to become the first English Chelsea manager to double the league against Arsenal since Dave Sexton in 1969-70.

Arsenal have won two of 10 league games since the dismissal of Unai Emery, including a five-game top victory under Mikel Arteta (D3, L1). They have lost 13 points in the Premier League to winning positions this season, including seven since Arteta was named head coach. The Gunners have won only one of their last 10 away league games (D6, L3). Arsenal are undefeated in their last five high-profile road games, although four have drawn draws. Alexandre Lacazette has not scored a league goal since the February 2-1 victory at Huddersfield.

