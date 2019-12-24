advertisement

The English football racism crisis took a new turn after it became known that a Chelsea supporter had been arrested for racially abuse Tottenham Hotspur’s son Heung-min on Sunday – during the Premier League match, which had to be interrupted because of a Monkey singing directed against Chelsea’s Antonio Rüdiger was by members of the home crowd.

Anthony Taylor, the referee, stopped playing after Rüdiger claimed he heard racist mockery in the second half of Chelsea’s win over London rivals. An announcement in the public address system informed the spectators at Tottenham Stadium that “racist behavior by the spectators disturbs the game”. The announcement was made twice in accordance with the Premier League protocols.

Spurs has vowed to take the “strongest action” against anyone guilty of abuse by Rüdiger. It is believed that he got angry after the recent example of racism that spoiled the game. The alleged abuse occurred shortly after he was involved in the incident that caused Son to be removed.

The city police investigate the alleged racist chants and confirms that a trailer was thrown out of the ground and arrested after committing a racist aggravated crime against public order. The supporter’s son is believed to have heard no insults against him and the incident has been reported to the authorities by other Chelsea fans.

A Met spokesman said: “Police have been alerted to alleged racist chants in the second half of the match between Tottenham and Chelsea on Sunday December 22nd. Those responsible will work with the club to identify those responsible. “

Tottenham added that they “closely investigate” the allegations made by Rüdiger and promise to impose life bans on all culprits. “We asked lip readers to study the footage and contacted Chelsea for more information from their players,” said a statement.

Spurs manager José Mourinho is of the opinion that self-regulation by the fans is a positive step. “If I have to say anything, I have to ask my fans, the Tottenham fans, to do exactly the same thing as the team that supports the team in a season that was not easy at all,” he said. “Asking them to be exactly the same and obviously looking at the guy on the left and the guy on the right and listening to the guy behind me and the guy in front of me. And if someone has a little manifestation, try it between them to kill it right away. That is the only thing I can ask for. “

Mourinho added that the problem goes beyond football: “Society needs help. Then football is a micro-society. Do we need help? Yes, but society needs help. We have to eliminate all forms of discrimination. And I’m afraid that it will happen again in the future. That’s the problem.

“What I see is a further development of the protocol. And I think that’s okay, I think at this moment, according to the protocol, everyone, including the players, has the freedom to stop, the freedom to go to the referee, the freedom to go to their managers. It is a step. I will support any decision that can be made by higher authorities. “

– Guardian

