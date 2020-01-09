advertisement

Portuguese champions Benfica have confirmed that Spanish La Liga giants Atletico Madrid have made a club-record offer for young striker Joao Felix.

The offer by the young Portuguese striker was confirmed on Wednesday evening.

Atletico Madrid have been offered a € 126 million offer, including a 19-year-old striker.

Joao Felix signed a new Benfica contract at the start of the 2018/19 season, thus securing a € 120 million release contract.

Madrid’s Atletico have come up with a proposal that is more than a point of departure, but it includes additions.

The Spaniards are the favored favorites to sign Joao Felix, who is also linked with new European champion Liverpool.

The Reds are said to have filed a £ 61million bid for the Portuguese youth sensation late last year only when the Merseysiders refused to sign the player.

In addition to Liverpool and Atletico Madrid, Joao Felix has also been linked with clubs such as Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus and Bayern Munich.

Joao Felix is ​​expected to be the club’s record signing for Atletico Madrid when he joins them this summer.

2013/14 Spanish La Liga champions see Joao Felix as a star replacement for Antoine Grizman, who will leave Wanda Metropolitan Stadium this summer.

