advertisement

A beachfront Chelsea house with potential rental income of $ 200,000 a year could set a record price for the suburb.

The 20-campus, eight-bedroom property offers enough space for two separate houses and promises price hopes of $ 2.8 to $ 3 million.

advertisement

It also has seven en-suites and bathrooms, and parking for eight cars on the 618-square-meter block.

RELATED: Beachfront Stunner raises the bar in Chelsea

Melbourne’s next cool suburbs are Chelsea, Sunshine and Reservoir

Family touts $ 2 million sale for Frankston Beachfront Block

The property is scheduled for auction in mid-February, but if buyer interest is strong, it could be disbanded before that time, said Hocking Stuart Mentone agent Garry Donovan.

“It will take a special buyer, maybe from abroad, and we will also promote it internationally,” he added.

“The house offers more than 450 m² of living space on two levels, with the lower level being converted into a B&B that generates an annual return of up to $ 80,000.”

He suggested that the house could be too large for a family, but investors could use it as a weekend home and vacation rental to earn between $ 200,000 and $ 220,000 a year.

The house was built 20 years ago to accommodate a large family, but with the grown children it was mainly used as a weekend home.

“The property value alone could be $ 2.5 million, and this is a multi-purpose property,” said Donovan.

It consists of two separate self-catering houses with five bedrooms and four bathrooms on the upper floor and three further bedrooms and three bathrooms on the lower floor.

“It’s also only 100 meters from the shops and train station, and the eight parking spaces are convenient, so close to the water,” he said.

The house is well presented and has been updated over the years.

The $ 2.85 million on-site price record set at the end of last year was for another waterfront home at 8 Berwen Street.

Accommodation at Camp St offers impressive water views, direct beach access, and spacious living and entertainment areas. There are balconies, a patio, a well-equipped kitchen with granite countertops, and a fireplace.

MORE:

The family must redeem $ 1 million for every decade of their property

Vacation home owners asked to help bushfire victims

How to break into the beach house market

advertisement