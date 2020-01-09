advertisement

Chelsea have entered a race to sign Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandez, reports Sky Sports reporter Damesh Sheet.

The Blue will have to compete with many other Premier League teams who also want to sign the 20-year-old Portuguese international.

West Ham United, Manchester United and Everton are all keen to sign a young midfielder besides Chelsea.

According to Dharmesh Sheth, Chelsea officials are in Lisbon to sign a deal for the player who has successfully signed Benfica head coach Bruno Lage.

Gedson Fernandez has missed out on past games as a result of problems with his Portuguese manager.

Last season he entered the first team of Benfica and was part of the team that retained the league title.

Chelsea have made a loan offer of £ 55 million over the next 18 months with a permanent transfer option.

West Ham United have also signed deals with the Portuguese player, though details of the offer have not been disclosed.

Recent reports claim that Hammer has raised his offer for him.

Hammer wants to support new manager David Moyes in the transfer market as they try to leave the zone.

