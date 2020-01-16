advertisement

Chelsea Cutler is on her way to “Late Night With Seth Meyers”.

NBC confirmed the artist for the late night talk show on January 23. According to preliminary lists, she will perform “Sad Tonight” in the final segment of the show.

The episode will also include interviews with Eric McCormack and Lewis Black. Adam Marcello will play in the 8G band.

Official lists follow:

Thursday, January 16: Guests Robert De Niro (The Irishman), Guy Pearce (FXs A Christmas Carol) and Joe Pera (Joe Pera Talks With You). (OAD 12/17/19)

Friday, January 17: Senator Elizabeth Warren (presidential campaign 2020), David Byrne (David Byrne’s American utopia) and musical guest H.E.R. (“Slip”). Caitlin Kalafus is in the 8G band. (OAD 06.01.20)

Monday, January 20: Guests Michael Moore (TBD) and June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie). Adam Marcello is in the 8G band. Show 0938

Tuesday, January 21: Guests include Aidy Bryant (Shrill, SNL), Lewis Black (it gets better every day, The Rant is Due) and Rep. Eric Swalwell (U.S. representative in the 15th congressional district of California). Adam Marcello is in the 8G band. Show 0939

Wednesday, January 22: Guests Terry Crews (America’s Got Talent: The Champions) and Philip Rucker & Carol Leonnig (A Very Stable Genius). Adam Marcello is in the 8G band. Show 0940

Thursday, January 23: Guests Eric McCormack (Will & Grace), Lewis Black (It gets better every day, The Rant is Due) and the musical guest Chelsea Cutler (“Sad Tonight”, album: How To Be Human. Adam Marcello sits in with the 8G band, show 0941

Friday, January 24: Guest Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm). Caitlin Kalafus is in the 8G band. (OAD 09.01.20)

