Musical guest Chelsea Cutler will perform on January 23, 2020 – (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop / NBC)

Towards the end of the release week of her album “How To Be Human”, Chelsea Cutler appears in “Late Night With Seth Meyers”.

The performance marks the debut “Late Night” for Cutler, who has made waves in recent years (and built a passionate fan base).

“How To Be Human” contains Cutler’s new single “Sad Tonight”, which is getting more and more support on pop radio.

In addition to the performance of Cutler, discussions with Eric McCormack and Lewis Black will take place in “Late Night” on Thursday. It will air on NBC at 00:35 ET / PT.

First photos follow:

