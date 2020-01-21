advertisement

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard said he had not insisted on speaking to Kepa Arrizabalaga in person after his last mistake and still has confidence in the Spanish goalkeeper.

The Blues suffered a 1-0 loss at Newcastle United on Saturday thanks to Isaac Hayden’s added time winner.

Kepa was asked questions again when Hayden got a glimpse of Allan Saint-Maximin’s delivery and although it still seemed to be in the goalkeeper’s path, he failed to respond quickly enough to ward him off.

It was by no means the first mistake Kepa made since moving from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 – he fought Ajax this season in a similar situation in the Champions League.

However, Lampard is very keen not to increase the pressure on the 25-year-old.

“I will always defend the players and I think if there are any mistakes, it is the players who stand and hold up their hands,” Lampard said on Monday before the Premier League clash with Arsenal.

“I think goalkeepers should be too, it’s a pretty isolated, difficult task, and the spotlight is really on the individual. He made good saves for us this season and sometimes he wanted to do better because he’s still relatively young. ” A goalkeeper who wants to improve how he should. He can improve, just like everyone who can improve.

“I didn’t have a direct conversation with him. I’m sensitive to the fact that goalkeepers are scrutinized and that can be difficult, but if you don’t feel like a striker, you just have to work hard and hard. ” Keep your head down and be humble about how you work.

“That’s how I drive everyone to work. He’s a good goalkeeper, we know that. He saved us points, and then sometimes we look and go: is it an individual mistake or a team mistake?”

“And sometimes the goalkeeper takes the brunt if we didn’t defend properly as a team. I don’t want to go into more detail about it. If it’s not right, we have to improve it.”

Lampard also jumped in defense of his Manchester United counterpart, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after it turned out that Marcus Rashford would be absent at least six weeks after a back injury.

The England international came on as a substitute against the wolves and was dismissed again when his injury developed into a double stress fracture, leading to criticism of Solskjaer for hiring him despite being involved in Juan Mata’s winning goal.

“You can’t criticize a manager for making that decision,” said Lampard. “Rashford was in incredible form, scoring 19 goals and is an important part of his team.”

“Looking back is a nice thing, but if you have a player who wants to play with problems, you have to make a decision.

“I’ve heard FA Cup managers turn away and play against a second team, and I’ve now heard that he’s been hired to hire one of his best players to win a cup game, so you can don’t have it both ways. “

