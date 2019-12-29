advertisement

London’s derby clash with Arsenal have given Chelsea an excellent opportunity to miss their last game in the last league.

Chelsea beat the South Coast club 2-0 at home to Southampton, which was one of the last unexpected results of the Premier League this season, and they have the opportunity to return immediately on a short-term trip to the Emirates City club. game against. Stadium:

Southampton leaders Michael Obafemi and Nathan Redmond hit both halves of the break to give the Saints a memorable result against the Blues, who have now lost five of their last seven Premier League games.

In recent weeks, Chelsea have struggled to score, winning just one win over the Blues and losing three of their last four Premier League home games.

The Blues performed better than Stamford Bridge, which was clearly a big win for London’s Tottenham club, and they will hope for another Derby win over Arsenal.

Chelsea XI – Arsenal (4-3-3). Kepa Aribalaga, Cesar Azpilicueta, Chicago Tomor, Antonio Rudiger, Emerson Palmieri, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Mason Mountain; Willia, Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic.

