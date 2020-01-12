advertisement

Callum Hudson-Odoi scored his first Premier League goal when Chelsea ended their home matches with a 3-0 win over Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard had seen his team lose three of his last four top matches in his own place, and was terrified when Jeff Hendrick’s controversial offside call refused to start.

Jorginho’s penalty in the 27th minute and Tammy Abraham’s 15th of the season in all competitions calmed the nerves.

advertisement

Hudson-Odoi then intervened and only a little later Abraham’s waste prevented a heavier defeat for Burnley, who was four points above the relegation zone in the 15th game after more than the four teams had played directly below them.

Burnley thought he was up in the 18th minute, but Ben Mee was left offside as he nodded Dwight McNeil’s free kick over the goal to finish Hendrick.

A VAR check allowed the assistant referee to make a minor call and the visitor again had no help from the video officer when Chelsea went on.

READ | Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal: Aubameyang scores, but also sees the red card

Even though Matthew Lowton pulled his shoe out of a challenge against Willian who seemed to be expecting contact, he was still chattering against the Brazilian winger and Jorginho sent it cool from 12 yards.

McNeil’s standard situations caused Chelsea problems when Kepa Arrizabalaga made a small attempt to reach his near-back post before Mees header from Ross Barkley’s corner was blocked.

Nick Pope might have disrupted Mee’s positioning when the Burnley goalkeeper fired Abraham’s header into his net.

Pope partially atoned for this bizarre pause with a sharp stop from Reece James, who crossed perfectly for Abraham’s goal.

Lax Burnley’s defense allowed Hudson-Odoi to slip into the flank of Cesar Azpilicueta four minutes after the restart, with a VAR check showing that Abraham had no chance of an offside.

Abraham had been wrong to go to the nearby post after being refused a reflex stop by the Pope, who had fought a Willian pillar and first-time strike from Mason Mount within the past 15 minutes.

advertisement