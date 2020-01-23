advertisement

A chef who made 15 trips to his local supermarket to steal a single bottle of cider each time was ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work.

Kevin Nairn said he did not know why he stole £ 5 bottles of cider almost daily and added that he had dropped his family.

He said he had created his own “buy one, get one for free” deal by paying for a bottle while hiding another that he had helped himself with.

Nairn, 59, stole so many bottles of the same cider in such a short time that his local Tesco branch noticed a stock-out.

Nairn said yesterday at Perth Sheriff Court: “It all started so quickly. During the first incident, I put one in my bag and one in the basket.

“I went home and realized that I hadn’t paid for it and that I probably should have gone back. It got into my head and degenerated over a period of time.

“I got one, I paid for it and I got one for free every time. It should never have happened.

“It is a totally regrettable situation. I dropped my family. “

Sheriff William Wood said, “It seems to me that you were a bit of an idiot.

“In the absence of any other reason, it seems like you got out of it once and it was a thrill, and you wanted to see how often you could get out of it.”

“You will appreciate that due to the persistent nature of the offenses, 15 counts on almost consecutive days, the court must determine whether a custodial sentence is appropriate.

“It’s only your age and the fact that you’re a first time offender that will save you from that. It’s the kind of thing that could seriously disrupt your life.

“Clearly there was none, buy one for free.”

Nairn, of Queens Road, Scone, admitted 15 identical Tesco Express shoplifting charges to Scone in three weeks in October.

It started on October 5 and repeatedly returned to the store to steal other bottles of cider until October 26.

Nairn had been charged with seven other identical charges relating to allegations on October 27 and 29 and November 1, 2, 3, 5 and 13, but these were dropped by the Crown.

Tax MP Michael Sweeney said, “It was the same brand of cider made on every occasion.

“The bottle costs £ 5. It was brought to the attention of staff when they realized there were inventory issues.

“They examined the video surveillance and concluded that the accused was responsible.”

In addition to reimbursing the community, Nairn was ordered to pay Tesco compensation of £ 75.

