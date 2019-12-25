advertisement

Christmas is all about the spices that magically create scents and flavors that I wouldn’t dream of in midsummer. In my kitchen you could say that it is Christmas even if you are blindfolded.

For me that is the time of year, each with its own story. Cloves, cinnamon, star anise, juniper, spice mixes – all of these are eager notes in our Christmas dishes, which form their own memorable part in our culinary concert.

Citrus fruits are also important, they permeate enjoyment with great confidence. The orange and its relatives, the tangerine and the clementine, preside over Christmas like three wise men, their smell blending in perfectly with the spice.

Booze comes to the fore in Christmas in more ways than one. Rum, mulled wine, brandy, whiskey, sloe gin all play a more important role than usual.

I generally don’t think that abundant alcohol makes cooking better, but at Christmas it seems like the sweet generosity works. After all, it is a celebrated time of abundance for which we all pay in the penitent weeks that follow.

In the cooking school, I obviously give advice on how to deal with Christmas. People get stressed. Shouldn’t I apparently have the answers. I tell them the key is not to cook too much to make lists. Plan with military precision and you will be confident of success.

determination

However, I succumbed to Christmas that I would never do. My steel determination waned when I realized that my opinion was as useful as a chocolate fireman. It turned out that I got stuck in the house between cat and dog regarding the pecking order, since I live with three determined and sensitive women.

My elegant Christmas dinner became a clumsy monster full of excesses. As you can see, we had visitors, a very esteemed family from Zurich. In my opinion it was important that there was something for everyone, and so three kinds of spuds, five kinds of vegetables and a table came out that groaned under the volume of the feast.

To be clear, I love having a crowd at Christmas, especially this crowd. Without exception, they are all no trouble and great fun. The pressure to cook so much came from my own warehouse.

Fortunately, a talented stray cook and a friend of mine were on hand to remain nameless.

He had a loose end for his dinner, so I was happy to snap him up, relieved to exchange hospitality for his much-needed work.

farce

It started well, but continued to go farce when he chose this day to “discover” white wine. Two bottles later he was buckled up and alone with me in the back room – at least there he could safely get the dirty jokes and colorful language out of the children’s eyes.

We called his girlfriend together anxiously and nervously to pick him up at 9pm that evening. He knelt down, professed his love and asked her to marry him.

It was worth an episode of Father Ted. In retrospect, it was really one of the best Christmas ever.

I also use it as a threat to my girls and promise to invite Jimmy (obviously not his name as Jimmy) again this year if they don’t tidy up their rooms. It works and I enjoy the expression of terror on their faces.

Christmas is special, but we all in the hospitality industry need to feed our customers and care for our own family.

Our biggest fear as parents is that our children tell us that we have never been there, we have always worked. We have two days off, but that’s fine, we’re used to it, and the way we do business means that we have to be happy open when people want to eat and socialize.

There have been enough hard times. It takes laughter and happy people to give a restaurant its soul.

A stress-free Christmas for everyone.

