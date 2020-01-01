advertisement

Discoverers around the globe are bid farewell to a decade to be remembered for the rise of social media, the Arab Spring, the #MeToo movement and of course President Donald Trump.

advertisement

A look at how the world is ushering in 2020:

___

NEW YORK

The explosion of fireworks and confetti went down as many detectives cheered the start of 2020 in New York City’s Times Square.

In one of the most-watched New Year’s Eve spectacles, the crowd counted the final seconds of 2019 as a luminescent crystal ball descended down a pole.

About 3,000 pounds (1,360 pounds) of confetti have driven out the sea of ​​attendees, many of whom were also briefly raining earlier in the evening as they waited in safety pens for star performances, including rap-pop star Post Malone, band K- pop BTS, country singer Sam Hunt and songwriter Alanis Morissette.

Crowds packed in the heart of Manhattan shook strings and waved yellow and purple balloons in a rage as the midnight approached.

“It was a dream, I wanted to make it so this year a lot of people helped me get here, so I’m here, and I’m grateful for that,” said Mariemma Mejias, 48, who flew to New York for celebrations from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The entertainment was palpable, but some important global issues were also driven home.

At the center of efforts to combat climate change, high school teachers and students pressed the button that begins the famous 60-second ball drop and countdown for the new year.

___

RIO DE JANEIRO

About 3 million people welcomed the year 2020 to Brazil’s iconic Copacabana Beach as nearly 34,000 pounds (15,420 kilograms) of colorful fireworks departed 14 minutes after midnight.

Rio de Janeiro hosts one of the largest New Year’s Eve parties in the world, with music, drinks and religious rituals off the coast. Many people dress in white in a traditional sign of their hope for peace. About 2,000 police are working to ensure that the partners are safe. Authorities say only minor incidents have been reported so far.

Many locals and tourists are expected to stick around Copacabana until Wednesday’s sunrise for their first sun of the year in the ocean, waiting to dispel their troubles by 2019. Summer in Rio often brings high temperatures early.

The holiday in Sao Paulo, Brazil’s metropolis, took about 2 million people to Paulista Avenue, the city’s main street. Almost all the 6,000 pounds (2,720 pounds) of fireworks used there were silent, so pets weren’t too bothered by the noise.

___

ROME

Pope Francis delighted tourists and Romans at St. Peter’s Square on Tuesday evening when he took a walk to admire the Nativity scene. The calls of “Pope! Papa! ”And“ Happy New Year! “They screamed as families rushed to catch a glimpse of him or take their baby out in the hope that he would bow his head or smack their cheeks.

A woman grabbed the pope’s hand and pulled it towards her to shake it. Francis, 83, shouted and then slammed the woman’s hand to release his hand.

At a New Year’s Eve service at Vespers at St. Peter’s Basilica, Francis called on people to practice more solidarity and “build bridges, not walls.” Since becoming a pontiff in 2013, Francis has been preaching the opening – a reform-minded agenda that has frustrated a small but ultra-conservative vocal group in the church.

___

HONG KONG

Revelers as well as pro-democracy protesters gathered on sites throughout Hong Kong to arrive in 2020.

The semi-autonomous Chinese city has toned down its New Year celebrations amid monthly demonstrations. The protests have consistently sparked fierce battles with police and taken their toll on Hong Kong’s nightlife and travel industries.

A fireworks display that traditionally ignites the famous Victoria Harbor port was canceled amid security concerns as some roads were closed and barriers were set up in the Lan Kwai Fong nightlife district to control the crowds.

___

RUSSIA

The Russians started the world’s longest New Year’s Eve celebration with fireworks and a message from President Vladimir Putin asking them to work together next year.

Putin made the call in a brief speech broadcast on television shortly before midnight struck in each of Russia’s 11 time zones. The recorded message was followed by an image of the Kremlin clock and its loud sound. State TV aired footage of extensive festive fireworks in Far Eastern cities.

But a holiday tradition was missing in Moscow this year – a picturesque layer of snow. The Russian capital has had an extremely warm December and temperatures in central Moscow when approaching midnight were just over freezing.

___

AUSTRALIA

More than a million people descended on a misty Sydney Harbor and surrounding areas to ring in the new year, despite the ongoing fire crisis that ravaged New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state.

At 9 p.m. fireworks over Sydney’s iconic signs were delayed for a while due to strong winds, but the detectors apparently enjoyed themselves in a tonic needed for the state.

New South Wales has borne the brunt of the fire damage, which has destroyed more than 1,000 homes nationwide and killed 12 people in recent months.

___

LONDON

Londoners watched a spectacular display of fireworks off the banks of the River Thames that was launched by the London Eye and tires near Parliament.

The popular calls of the Big Ben clock tower in London were raised in the new year, though they have been silent for most of 2019 due to extensive restoration work.

In the north, the multi-day Hogmanay New Year celebrations in Edinburgh began on Monday evening with a torchlight parade through the streets of the Scottish capital.

Security was tight in both cities and elsewhere in Britain following a recent extremist attack on the London Bridge that claimed two lives. Police arrested five men on suspicion of terrorism offenses on Monday, but said the arrests had nothing to do with the London Bridge attack or celebrations.

___

SOUTH AFRICA

Thousands of detectives gathered in the Cape Town waterfront to ring during the new year with music, dancing and fireworks in front of the city’s picturesque Mountain Table.

In years past, residents of Johannesburg’s Hillbrow slum would celebrate the New Year by throwing furniture, appliances and even refrigerators from the balconies of high-rise apartment buildings. Police have issued stern warnings and it seems the dangerous tradition has fallen.

In an annoying statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa said “while our economy was creating jobs, these were not enough to stop rising unemployment or deepening poverty.”

South African singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka was interned from Uganda, where she will perform at a New Year’s event. Ugandan police cited visa issues, but Ugandan media reported that it was because it had expressed support for Ugandan pop star Bobby Wine, the strongest opposition challenger to President Yoweri Museveni.

___

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

For nearly 10 minutes, fireworks lit the sky above Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, as hundreds of thousands gathered in the city center to watch the spectacular show.

The New Year’s Eve display at the 828-foot-tall (2,716-foot-tall) skyscraper was just one of seven different fireworks displays across the Emirates. Tourists, especially from Europe and Russia, flock to Dubai’s sunny beaches at this time of year to escape the cold and dark winter.

To keep the mass crowds safe, police set up trails around the Burj Khalifa tower for groups of only men to separate them from families and women.

Dubai will host Exhibition 2020 this year, a world fair bringing the most advanced and futuristic technologies.

Associated Press

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

9pm Family Fireworks Explode Over Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbor Bridge at Sydney Harbor New Year’s Eve Celebrations in Sydney, Tuesday, December 31, 2019. (Dean Lewins / AAP Image via AP)

9am family fireworks explode over Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbor Bridge at Sydney Harbor during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Sydney on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. (Dean Lewins / AAP Image via AP)

Street vendor Kalidou Ba, left, unveils New Year’s holiday hats as client Kevyn State watches them on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo / Mark Lennihan)

A man wearing a fox mask participates in a parade held to celebrate the New Year on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, in Tokyo. (Photo AP / Jae C. Hong)

Protesters respond as police fire tear gas during a demonstration in Hong Kong early Wednesday, January 1, 2020. (Associated Press)

advertisement