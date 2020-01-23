advertisement

Netflix recently released a documentary entitled “Cheer” that the Navarro College Cheer team records.

To support the series, the performers / team members appear in the Thursday edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

Coach Monica Aldama and cheerleaders Jerry Harris, Gabi Butler, and La’Darius Marshall talk to Ellen, and the team also makes an appearance for the studio audience (and television viewers).

Ellen and Shutterfly also donated a $ 20,000 donation to the team.

The episode airs this afternoon, but video highlights and photos from the shoot are already available below:

Navarro Cheer Team supports “Cheer” on 01/23/20 Ellen (photo by Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.) Navarro Cheer Team supports “Cheer” on 01/23/20 Ellen (photo by Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.) Navarro Cheer Team supports “Cheer “on 01/23/20 Ellen (photo by Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.) Navarro Cheer Team supports” Cheer “on 01/23/20 Ellen (photo by Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.) Navarro Cheer Team supports” Cheer “on 01/23/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.) Navarro Cheer Team supports “Cheer” on 01/23/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.)

