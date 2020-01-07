advertisement

(This letter refers to) 5298 Alta Lake Rd. Request RZ1157 (proposing) to reorganize the country from TA17 (Tourist Accommodation Seventeen) into a new zone that will allow the development of 15 employee-limited city apartments, 22 city apartments for tourists, a multi-purpose building and a city park with the existing hut and barn. “

I am not against this proposal, although I question the density.

I hope that the employees negotiate diligently to keep the scope / density of this project as low as possible. This is a beautiful lake property that should not be built over.

advertisement

However, what I really question is the zoning of tourist accommodations. As a community, we have worked and continue to work diligently to keep nighttime rentals out of neighborhoods. No TA zoning is required in this area: far from the village and / or from access to the cable cars.

Whistler has been designed so that most TA zones are within walking distance of the village and basic mountain areas to keep neighborhoods quiet, peaceful, and family-friendly. Illegal nightly rentals can be disruptive for homeowners as party noise, additional traffic, laundry, catering trucks, taxis, and buses enter their neighborhoods.

I know that the houses on Jordan Lane are all divided into TA zones, but these houses were divided into TA zones along with the houses at Kadenwood to meet a need. There was a demand for homes in TA zones so groups of family / friends could come to Whistler and stay together. By assigning TA zones in Kadenwood and Jordan Lane, the illegal rents for single family homes could be removed from our existing neighborhoods.

There is no demand for row houses with TA zones. In fact, the opposite is the case. Village and Benchland townhouses and condominium hotels are not fully occupied.

The low occupancy of existing TA beds is a problem for Tourism Whistler’s accommodation sector.

Why do these developers not only get a higher density, but also a TA zoning?

I know this property has a TA zoning as it is now, but it is going through a re-zoning process so the TA zoning doesn’t have to be done with development. The current TA zone classification applies to a small lodge and huts – not nearly as dense as 22 market town houses and 15 town houses with worker restrictions.

TA zoning increases traffic beyond the residential zone. The intersection of Alta Lake Road and Highway 99 is already a problem. The Prism Lands market and the employee settlement at 1501 Alta Lake Rd. Will also add additional strain to this heavily congested intersection.

You have to ask yourself if you want to live in a town house that may be disturbed by a nightly town house in the immediate vicinity. It could be a nice place to live – but not with TA zoning.

Please consider removing tourist accommodation zones from this development.

Stephanie Sloan // Piper

(Editor’s note: This letter was sent to the Council and is included in the December 17 Council Package.)

,

advertisement