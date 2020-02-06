advertisement

Apple and Jonny Ives recently split up, and while many complained about the famous designer’s departure, we didn’t think it was that bad. Ives is almost certainly the guy who sets thinness above all. If this is not the focus, some things can improve, e.g. B. BATTERY LIFE.

Whatever happens, the design will surely change, if only slightly.

In the era of the frequently revamped Nike jerseys, Duke and UNC had some hits and misses. Duke tried out the Epaulet jerseys in 1994-95. This year was a disaster and nobody wanted a memory.

Duke also tried a green jersey for an environmental theme game. It lasted until half time.

But some went through great. The black uniforms really won people over and the Brotherhood’s latest jersey is also popular.

Julian Alexander hit home run at UNC when he redesigned the old UNC look. You can hate UNC what you want, but the Alexander jerseys are huge. This is one of the best college designs ever.

However, UNC also did the Nike Rent-a-Uni thing, especially when they collapsed with the interlocking block lettering UNC jerseys in the early 2000s.

Given this story, it is unclear why they would wear this again.

Well, they are and that’s Duke too: The Blue Devils will only have a capital D on their chests on Saturday.

Dukes looks a little bit better because the dark blue highlights the big D more clearly.

So far they have not been very well received. On Twitter, people are baffled or upset.

On the plus side, Duke can watch her to remind her of a subtle defense reminder.

And the UNC?

Of course, NC stands for No Classes. Can’t revise that. Bada Bing! Ladies and gentlemen, we are here all week.

