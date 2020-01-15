advertisement

These beautiful old views of the village of Leicestershire Thurcaston were sent by reader Derek Goodwin.

The main image above shows Thurcaston Lane in 1935.

The small thatched cottage on the right is no longer there.

Derek included another view of the cottage, below, in 1935 with his former resident Bert Wright standing in the door with his dog.

He also sent a photo of Bert’s grandson, Kevin, on a tricycle at Anstey Lane in 1952 below.

Kevin is one of Derek’s co-workers and it was an invitation to a casual dinner that led him to discover a Thurcaston connection with Derek’s in-laws, Fred and Ruth Parrott.

Included in the views sent by Derek, who lives in Rushey Mead, was one of the Wheatsheaf Inn in the 1940s.

Thurcaston’s sole resident, Bert Wright, standing in the doorway of his Thurcaston Lane cottage in 1935

Bert Wright’s grandson, Kevin, on a tricycle at Anstey Lane, Thurcaston, in 1952

The Wheatsheaf, below, has been in the village for 400 years, having been built in the 1600s with two adjoining cottages.

The Wheatsheaf Inn, Thurcaston, in the 1940s

Anstey Lane, Thurcaston, circa 1950

The thatched roof was replaced by slates at the start of the 20th century.

The final view, above, shows Anstey Lane around 1950.

