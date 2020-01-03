advertisement

There’s something special about a room with a breathtaking view, especially at this time of year when it’s time to sit back, relax and watch the world go by.

For some buyers, sweeping vistas are not negotiable, while others simply dream of ending the day, admiring the city lights, or breaking fasting with nature.

We have combined four properties with a sensational view of the Geelong region (and if you like what you see, they are all currently on the market).

From the Barrabool Hills to the beautiful Swan Bay to the bright lights of Melbourne, there is something for every peeper.

(Believe it or not, they don’t all contain water and they’re not all where you might think.)

Even if you don’t want to buy, put your feet up and enjoy this selection of beautiful views in our region:

22B St. Cloud Crt, Highton

Lush views of Queens Park, the Barwon River and the rural valley await you in this bespoke townhouse on an elevated block in Highton.

It was built by local builder Jason O’Neill and offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a luxurious kitchen, a work corner and a double garage.

The view is best enjoyed from not just one, but from two north-facing decks equipped with ModWood decks, electricity, and lights.

The seller, Mr. O’Neill, also said the location was like “living under the tree tops” with a view of Queens Park (he saw a lot of cricket), one of his favorite attractions. ,

“We didn’t know how close to nature it is – there are so many bird species – that we saw pelicans, black-tailed cockatoos and kookaburras,” said O’Neill.

Rod Van Der Chys from Stockdale and Leggo has the listing with a price guide from $ 940,000 to $ 990,000.

“Queens Park is a bit rural with a view of the horizon, the hills, and beyond, and there is a relaxing atmosphere with cricketers and golfers below,” he said.

15 Becks Rd, Drysdale

With rural and bright sea views (hello Port Phillip Bay, Queenscliff and beyond), it’s hard to leave the aptly named Bellarine Peninsula lifestyle property Grandview.

The house with 4 bedrooms is located on an area of ​​3 hectares and has a pool and a tennis court, so that new residents feel like they are on a permanent vacation.

There is also space for large pets, with livestock yards, sheds, and plenty of water, including the dam, city water, and 80,000 l water tank, all part of the package.

Stan Lawrence has listed the property for $ 1.6 million.

7 Sturt Crt, Wye River

Start and end the day with the sight (and sounds) of the calming, surrounding ocean and rough coastline in every direction from this dreamy, north-facing coastal hole.

In addition to the amazing view, the new house offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a pantry-style kitchen and a light-filled interior thanks to numerous window entrances.

And if you sit nicely on the southernmost tip of the point, there are no neighbors that could be hindered The View.

Great Ocean Road broker Michael Coutts said the low-maintenance property, which sells for $ 2.15 million, has excellent rental potential.

39 Old Mill Rd, Bannockburn

Remote rural setting your style?

The formal dining room and adjoining living area of ​​this charming country house are perfectly positioned to enjoy the breathtaking view of the Moorabool Valley

On a surface of almost 18 hectares there is a peaceful bush landscape and a green view from every corner.

The homestead has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a large game room connected to an outdoor entertainment area and a pool.

Golden Plains, Bannockburn agent Rene Pompe, said the property, price expectations of around $ 1.5 million are a rare offer and met with keen interest.

