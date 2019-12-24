advertisement

ESPN reminded sports fans and the media that its epic 10-part documentary series about Michael Jordan’s last season with the Chicago Bulls and the team’s journey to a sixth NBA championship is on its way.

The Last Dance premiered in June, according to a new trailer released on Tuesday (one year after the debut of the first trailer). This follows the timeline that ESPN has been promoting all along and says the documentary will be discontinued in summer 2020.

Check out the shorter preview published on Twitter (also available on the ESPN website). The documentary includes all of the key characters you can expect: Michael Jordan, Phil Jackson, Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen, Steve Kerr, and many others associated with the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls. Who is still in the film?

Apparently everyone!

Notice the ABC logo next to ESPN at the end of the tag. This likely suggests that The Last Dance will premiere on ABC, as it did on ESPN’s last epic documentary, O.J .: Made in America, which aired on television at the NBA Finals.

How many other documentaries offer interviews with Barack Obama and Carmen Electra? Other characters among the film’s more than 100 interviews include Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, Dikembe Mutombo, Gary Payton, Pat Riley, Justin Timberlake, Bob Costas, Willow Bay, Isiah Thomas, Roy Williams and many more ,

This documentary may have required at least five parts to fit all of the interviews.

The numerous conversations show what a phenomenon the bulls in culture were when they pursued a third consecutive championship and a sixth overall. The bulls were not only popular in sports. They were entertainment. They were celebrities. Everyone loves a winner.

A longer version of the trailer, which includes expanded footage from the documentary, is also available online:

The Last Dance also has a strong team behind the scenes when it comes to sports documentaries. The series is directed by Jason Hehir, who has made several 30 for 30 films alongside Andre the Giant doc from HBO, including The Fab Five and The ’85 Bears. The film is produced by Mike Tollin and his company Mandalay Sports Media, which was the creative force behind an enormous number of sports documents, feature films and TV series.

The documentary series is expected to be available on Netflix next fall as well.

