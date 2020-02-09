advertisement

From Janelle Monáe’s glittery dress to Spike Lee’s tuxedo tribute to the late basketball star Kobe Bryant – here’s what the stars wore on the red carpet of the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 9th ,

See the best and worst in the night’s Oscar fashion.

Spike Lee arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)

Janelle Monae arrives for the 92nd Oscar at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images)

Regina King will arrive at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)

Laura Dern greets Billy Porter on her arrival for the 92nd Oscar on February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images)

Kelly Marie Tran arrives for the 92nd Oscar at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images)

Actor Antonio Banderas arrives for the 92nd Oscar at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images)

Beanie Feldstein will arrive at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Oscars. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)

Sandra Oh arrives for the 92nd Oscar at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images)

Diane Ladd (left) and Laura Dern arrive at the Oscars on February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)

Alison Balsom and filmmaker Sam Mendes will attend the 92nd Annual Hollywood and Highland Academy Awards on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Olivia Coleman attends the 92nd Annual Hollywood and Highland Oscar Awards on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus will attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and Highland on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Rebel Wilson arrives for the 92nd Oscar at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images)

Sibley Scoles attends the 92nd Annual Hollywood and Highland Academy Awards in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Billy Porter will arrive at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday February 9, 2020. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)

Julia Butters will arrive at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)

Idina Menzel will arrive at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)

Michael Strahan greets fans on February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on the red carpet at the Oscars. (AP Photo / John Locher)

George MacKay (left) and Dean-Charles Chapman arrive at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Oscars. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)

Harvey Keitel (left) and Daphna Kastner will arrive at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Oscars. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)

Sigourney Weaver arrives at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday February 9, 2020. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)

America Ferrera will arrive at the Oscars on February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)

Questlove will arrive at the Oscars on February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)

Chrissy Metz will arrive at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday February 9, 2020. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)

Arianne Sutner (left) and Chris Butler arrive at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Oscars. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)

Krysty Wilson-Cairns will arrive at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday February 9, 2020. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)

Mindy Kaling will arrive at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday February 9, 2020. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)

Brad Goreski (left) and Billy Porter will be on the red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / John Locher)

Billie Eilish will arrive at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)

Vanessa Nadal (left) and Lin-Manuel Miranda will arrive at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday February 9, 2020 at the Oscars. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)

Caitriona Balfe will arrive at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)

Kaitlyn Dever will arrive at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)

Waad Al-Kateab will arrive at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 9, 2020. (AP Photo / John Locher)

Roman Griffin Davis (left) and Archie Yates will arrive at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Oscars. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)

Kristen Anderson-Lopez, left, and Robert Lopez arrive at the Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 9, 2020. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)

Gerard Butler will arrive at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on February 9, 2020. (AP Photo / John Locher)