advertisement

At the Aubrey Plaza, this year’s Film Independent Spirit Awards will be held live in Santa Monica.

The Oscar weekend begins with the Film Independent Spirit Awards 2020, hosted by Aubrey Plaza. The award ceremony celebrates its 35th anniversary in 2020 and, as always, will be broadcast live from the beach in Santa Monica, California. Plaza returns to host the Spirit Awards after successfully ending the 2019 show in which Barry Jenkin’s “If Beale Street Could Talk” won victories for best feature film, best director and best supporting actress. The ceremony will be broadcast again on the IFC channel from 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT. The IFC offers cinema-goers various options to broadcast both the red carpet and the award ceremony online.

The official arrival show of the 2020 Spirit Awards on the red carpet, moderated by Catt Sadler, will only be broadcast live on Twitter (@filmindependent) from 15:00 CET / 12:00 CET. The award ceremony can be broadcast live online at IFC.com for cable and satellite subscribers. You will need your cable subscription username and password to log in to your provider account. IFC subscribers can also follow the show live via the IFC app, which is available on iOS and Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Xbox and Android TV devices. IFC will also provide live content from the Twitter Spirit Awards (@ifc and @filmindependent).

advertisement

connected

connected

The nominations for the 2020 Indie Spirit Award are dominated by Robert Egger’s “The Lighthouse” and the “Uncut Gems” by the Safdie brothers, who each received five nominations. “Uncut Gems” and “The Lighthouse” were released by A24, which leads all studios at the Indie Spirit Awards with 18 nominations. Other A24 films with nouns include “The Farewell” and “The Last Black Man” in San Francisco. As always, this year’s Spirit Award nominees are a mix of high-profile Oscar nominees (see “Marriage Story”) and beloved Indies who have failed to be recognized by the Academy (see “Uncut Gemstones”, “The Lighthouse” and “Luce”). It is important to note that the Indie Spirit Awards have a budget limit of $ 22.5 million, which means that films made for more than that amount cannot be nominated.

This year’s Indie Spirit Awards are a chance for films like “The Lighthouse”, “The Farewell”, “Hustlers”, “Honey Boy” and more to bask in the spotlight of the awards season. The 2019-20 award season was marked by studio tariffs such as “1917”, “Joker”, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Little Women” as well as Netflix’s $ 160 million for “The Irishman” and Neon’s “Parasite”. “Uncut Gems” was a dark horse for Oscars after Adam Sandler was named best actor by the National Board of Review. Josh and Benny Safdie received the Best Director Award from the New York film Critics Circle and the Best Screenplay Award from the National Board of Review. Unfortunately “Uncut Gems” could not get into the Oscar race against this year’s top candidates. The Spirit Awards are a chance for the film to reappear as the darling of the awards for the 2019-20 season. The same applies to “The Farewell” and “Hustlers”, both of which were excluded from the Oscars, although there were many actors, many of whom thought they should have broken into the races.

The full list of nominees for the Film Independent Spirit Award 2020 can be found on the IndieWire full nominations page. A post will be published today to follow this year’s winners in real time. The full analysis by IndieWire Awards forecaster Anne Thompson can be found here. We have listed Thompson’s predictions for the Spirit Awards below. The broadcast begins at 5:00 p.m. ET on the IFC channel.

best picture

Will win: “Marriage Story”

Spoiler: “Uncut Gemstones”

Best director

Will win: Josh and Benny Safdie (“Uncut Gems”)

Spoiler: Alma Har’el (“Honey Boy”)

Best male lead

Will win: Adam Sandler (“Uncut Gems”)

Spoiler: Robert Pattinson (“The Lighthouse”)

Best female lead

Will win: Renée Zellweger (“Judy”)

Spoiler: Alfre Woodard (“Grace”)

Best supportive man

Will win: Willem Dafoe (“The Lighthouse”)

Spoiler: Shia LaBeouf (“Honey Boy”)

Best supportive woman

Will win: Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”)

Spoiler: Zhao Shuzhen (“The Farewell”)

Best screenplay

Will win: Noah Baumbach

Spoilers: Josh and Benny Safdie (“Uncut Gems”)

Best first feature

Will win: Olivia Wilde (“Booksmart”)

Spoiler: Joe Talbot (“The Last Black Man in San Francisco”)

Best first screenplay

Will win: James Montague, Craig W. Sanger

Spoilers: Fredrica Bailey, Stefon Bristol (“I’ll see you yesterday”)

Best documentary

Will win: “American Factory”

Spoiler: “Honeyland”

Best international film

Will win: Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”)

Spoiler: Celine Sciamma (“Portrait of a Burning Lady”)

Best camera

Will win: Jarin Blaschke (“The Lighthouse”)

Spoiler: Natasha Braier (“Honey Boy”)

Best processing

Will win: Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie (“Uncut Gems”)

Spoiler: Louise Ford (“The Lighthouse”)

Cassavetes Award (film under $ 500,000)

Will win: “Burning Cane”

Spoiler: “Colewell”

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement