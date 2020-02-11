advertisement

New York Fashion Week is underway – with influencers, designers, fashion editors and celebrities going to the Big Apple for a week of shows, parties and more.

This year’s schedule may be a little more limited than in previous years, but there are still many important pillars such as Carolina Herrera, Marc Jacobs and Tory Burch. And one of the liveliest names in the NYFW fall calendar: Michael Kors. The American designer’s fall exhibition will definitely be one for the books. In the following, FN compiles what you need to know.

How to stream the show live

The autumn exhibition of the Michael Kors Collection will take place on Wednesday, February 12th at 10 a.m. [CET]. There are several options for those who want to carry out remote voting. The show is streamed through Michael Kors’ social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Who will be at the fair?

Michael Kors shows have had a lot of star power in the past. In spring 20, Kaia Gerber, Gigi and Bella Hadid ran across the runway. Front row guests included Emily Ratajkowski, Kate Hudson and Nicole Kidman.

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk of the Michael Kors Spring’20 Show.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

What does the autumn collection include?

Michael Kors has already offered a sneak peak in the fall 20 range via social media. The range includes the Arlette boot, an almond boot with block heel and chain accent as well as the MKC mongram shoulder bag, which is delivered in a fun cow pattern with tassel decoration.

