TCA: Alex Garland’s filmography is characterized by esoteric concepts, and the screenwriter’s television debut will double science fiction mysticism.

Alex Garland has a well-documented interest in fatalism and esoteric science fiction, and the new trailer for “Devs,” his long-awaited first television series, makes it clear that the director does not shy away from the eccentricity that has made him one of the main names in Movie theater.

The trailer and the release date of “Devs” were presented on Thursday on the press tour of the Television Critics Association winter 2020, where Garland (“Ex Machina”, “Annihiliation”) and the actors discussed the diverse world and the influences of the show. The first two episodes of the eight-episode mini-series premiered in Hulu on March 5, and new episodes appear every week on the streaming service.

“Devs” follows Lily Chan (Sonoya Mizuno), a young software engineer who believes the cutting-edge quantum computer company she works for is responsible for her boyfriend’s disappearance. Her investigation leads her to Forest (Nick Offerman), the CEO of her company, and the company’s secret development department. What follows is a spiral conspiracy about free will and rapid technological advances, with potentially world-changing consequences.

The trailer of the series begins with the new employee Sergei (Karl Glusman) Forest asking what he should do in his mysterious work, only to be reprimanded and learn that he will “find out”. This is a fitting introduction to a series that doesn’t make it easy to explain to the audience. Garland’s work is dominated by complex subjects that are open to interpretation, and the author and director said the philosophical and scientific ideas of the upcoming series would gradually reveal themselves over their eight-hour period.

“You cannot reduce these ideas to soundbites,” Garland said during the TCA panel “Devs”. “It’s about feeding drip food instead of preloading it, but it’s also about making the audience interested.”

Garland, who had previously expressed his dissatisfaction with film distribution, told TCA attendees that the television industry was more open to strange ideas, and found that the ability to flesh out his ideas over an eight-hour period was much more Enable freedom of design. While the determinism and technological consequences that “Devs” indicated only become visible at the premiere of the series, the trailer with gruesome acts of violence, a gigantic doll in the forest and fantastic computer rooms indicate that Garland is far away limited by the duration of the series.

Despite all his technological miracles / horrors, Glusman noted that one of the most memorable aspects of working on the series resulted from the set design. The massive, psychedelic computer room that was introduced at the beginning of the trailer was realized through practical effects rather than a green screen, which made the emphasis on the series’ mysterious concepts more natural.

“Much of the work is done for you if you don’t have to pretend to see code on the screen that someone is placing there,” said Glusman during the TCA panel. The quantum computer hangs behind the glass just a few meters away from you and looks wonderful. You just have to show up and react to what is much easier. “

Although “Devs” was originally planned for FX, the series was relocated to Hulu when the parent company Dsney announced its “FX on Hulu” initiative last November. The initiative will bring FX’s original library to Hulu and the network will also produce shows for Hulu. “Devs” is the first FX-produced original to be streamed to Hulu as part of the deal.

Check out the trailer for “Devs”:

