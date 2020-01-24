advertisement

MELBOURNE / SYDNEY – Australian officials were working on Friday to exterminate the bodies of three American firefighters from a plane that crashed in remote bushland after the area’s “active” fire status complicated an investigation into the accident.

Officials said it was still too early to speculate on the cause of the C-130 Hercules tanker crash on Thursday, killing all of its crew, shortly after firing a heavy load of retardants into a wild fire in a national park. .

“We are very much in the process of gathering evidence of the investigation,” Greg Hood, chief commissioner of the Australian Bureau of Transportation Security (ATSB), which is leading the investigation, told reporters. “We will not speculate.”

However, he added that “we have nothing to suggest that there was a systemic fault” when asked if the other aircraft in use were safe.

Coulson Aviation, the Canadian firm that owned the plane and hired its crew, revealed Friday that the three were former U.S. military members with extensive flight experience: Captain Ian H. McBeth, 44; First Officer Paul Clyde Hudson, 42; and Flight Engineer Rick DeMorgan Jr., 43.

Firefighters in Australia held a minute’s silence and flags in official buildings in the state of New South Wales (NSW), where the plane crashed, were flown at half-past sun as a sign of respect on Friday.

“We will forever be devoted to the great contribution and truly the ultimate sacrifice that has been paid as a result of these extraordinary individuals doing an outstanding job,” NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said in a farewell remark Sydney airport for 32 American firefighters who were returning home after a few weeks on duty in Australia.

ATSB investigators had to be escorted to the one-kilometer-long collision site by firefighters Friday and police were still in the process of securing the area, Hood said. Few of the planes were intact and the potential risks included aviation fuel and unexploded pressure cans, he added. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/30O47Eq)

Hood said the ATSB expected to restore the plane’s black cockpit voice recorder, use a 3D map drone on the site, analyze both air traffic control and airplane data, and review the weather at the time of the crash. “We understand there were some witnesses to the accident,” he said. “Hopefully some of the witness statements will actually be able to shed light on the sequence of events after the fall of the retardant.”

A team from Coulson Aviation would arrive in Australia on Saturday, along with aircraft history and maintenance records.

Coulson set up other large air tankers shortly after the crash but said Friday they would return to work “in the very near future”.

There have been two previous crashes involving C-130 Hercules planes while fighting fires. In a 2002 crash in California, the plane’s wings folded up, detaching the plane before the fuselage rolled over and hit the ground, killing all three crew members. In 2012, another C-130 crashed in South Dakota, killing four of the six crews, in an accident that was later determined to be weather-related.

“Unfortunately, drones are one of the most dangerous parts of wildfire firefighting,” said Eric Kennedy, a disaster and emergency management expert at York University in Toronto, Canada.

Kennedy said there are many possible causes for Thursday’s crash, but noted that a known danger in the C-130 fleet was wing failure caused by metal fatigue.

“Reduced visibility, high turbulence and low flight can all contribute to risk factors for air tanker collisions,” Kennedy said in the comments by email.

The death toll from Australia’s devastating fires rose to 33 on Friday after police found a body in a house completely destroyed by fire on the south coast of New Wales. The body has not yet been officially identified but is believed to be of the 59-year-old male, state police said in a statement.

The number includes eight firefighters.

The fires have also killed millions of animals, destroyed thousands of homes and destroyed an area of ​​land about one-third the size of Germany since September.

About 250 firefighters from the United States and Canada have been deploying to Australia since the start of the season.

A 41-strong U.S. team arrived in Melbourne from the United States on Friday to help eastern Victoria, the U.S. State Department said.

As fire conditions eased in southeastern Australia on Friday, Sydney was scrambling for a new smokestack, blown away by a hot baking breeze from fires burning south of the state.

In New South Wales, firefighters were sorting out 65 flames with only one in the “hour and action” category, meaning there was no immediate threat. In Victoria State, all 37 fires were rated the lowest.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul and Paulina Duran; Additional reporting by Jamie Freed, Wayne Cole and Swati Pandey in Sydney; Editing by Jane Wardell and Gerry Doyle)

