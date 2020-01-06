advertisement

Discover the value of a five-star all-inclusive eight-night stay at the Phuket Marriott in Thailand.

It is here! This is a time of year when someone can tell you that the world is your oyster without you wanting to hurt it.

Also known as the January sales or “wave season”, it is a time when a multitude of airfares, hotel packages and unique vacation deals are released in waves that spread numbers like half price, second guest free or 60 percent the total bill.

As tempting as it is to book your first $ 298 Sydney to Tokyo flight, doing some research before clicking BOOK NOW could be the gift you give away all year round.

January is the best time to book a flight to Thailand.

TARGET OFFERS

Are you dreaming of a safari in Tanzania or tobogganing in the Arctic? You may want to buy a copy of Far away from Africa at the airport because most of the great deals to be promoted in the coming weeks are happening in and around Australia, says Steve Brady, General Manager Sales at Viva Holidays.

“With the Australian dollar falling recently, there is great interest in the domestic and short haul market, particularly in Fiji, Thailand and New Zealand,” he says. “We’ll be launching some great deals over the coming weeks, including up to 25 percent off Queensland holidays.”

Stuart Buxton, marketing director of Hoot Holidays, agrees that 2020 will be the year that Australians fall in love with Fiji again. “Our $ 1 child flights with Hoot Holidays (for children under 12) will be available in January 2020,” he said. “But we also have great deals for Bali and Thailand – our fastest growing vacation spot – and where you can find a cheap five-star package like eight all-inclusive nights with Phuket Marriott for just $ 1499 (per person). a saving of 41 percent. ”

January is also the best time to book My Fiji’s Bula Bonus Sale packages, where you can expect a long list of inclusive services as well as cheap basement prices.

Now is the time to book a cruise.

CRUISE NEWS

Are you wondering whether you could skip Christmas 2020 in favor of a family cruise? Now is the time to book, emphasizes Carl Frier, director of Cruise 1st Australia. “It is extraordinary how many people were disappointed that they were unable to book a holiday season this year, and that is because they left too late,” he says.

“The truth is, cruise ships couldn’t make it easier to lock things up for the next 12 to 18 months. Some cruise lines like P&O that require a $ 1 easy deposit would be crazy not to book to do. ”

Many cruise line deals have already been published (“they get earlier and earlier each year,” he jokes), but what Carl has seen so far is impressive. “Some cruise lines such as Royal Caribbean and Azamara offer up to 40 percent off and $ 400 (approximately $ 570) onboard credit. Other vendors such as Holland America Line offer free drink packages, and vendors like Carnival and P&O have significantly reduced their sales at retail rates, ”he adds. “We even sell itineraries that normally cost just $ 1599 for the cabin, but we fly you to Singapore, take you to a hotel overnight, and then get you on the same cruise for $ 1290.”

His top tips? Get in early before prices rise again and ask how much you need to upgrade to the next category before you book. “Sometimes the difference can only be $ 100.”

Nearby travel destinations such as New Zealand are even more popular as the Australian dollar has been trending lower.

FLIGHT PLAN

If you embark on an adventure in Europe this year and want to take the low exchange rate, flights to key locations are as cheap as chips, vows Demi Kavaratzis, marketing director for business strategies and services at Expedia Group. “In January, airlines like Singapore Airlines, Emirates and Qatar Airways generally generate good sales with European destinations,” she says.

“Aside from that, it’s also a great time for Aussies to complete domestic travel deals. For example, many saver fares have higher seat availability at the beginning of the year, which means travelers have a better chance of getting a cheaper fare for their desired trip. ”

Remember, don’t book an accommodation or cruise without first checking the cost and connection times of a flight.

Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Merlin Beach.

GET CONNECTED

You’ll see lots of offers in print, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg, says Stuart Buxton of Hoot Holidays. “Sometimes limited availability means that the latest news cannot be published in newspapers or advertised online, so you need to subscribe to websites like hootholidays.com.au to get exclusive all-inclusive deals in the Pacific and Southeast Asia.”

Of course, it doesn’t end with just subscribing to the websites of different travel providers. By subscribing to newsletters for various airlines and downloading mobile apps such as the Expedia mobile app, you can stay up to date on daily offers around the world.

Before you book, be sure to research all the properties, cruises, and services carefully, taking into account other travelers’ reviews on websites like TripAdvisor and everything else your travel agent might want to tell you. “Remember that there can be different ideas about what a four- or five-star resort is like in different destinations,” warns Stuart. “Choosing from the most respected names in the world in resorts and spas is not a guesswork, and means you don’t have to research at the last minute until the deal is done.”

Make sure you read the fine line.

Read and repeat the fine print, including fare rules, blackout dates, and inclusive services (the most restrictive terms apply to the cheapest flights, Demi Kavaratzis from Expedia says), call the carriers, and ask them how to determine it actually is Deal where you always trust your instincts, says Jake Falkinder, marketing and sales manager at My Holiday Center.

“Avoid booking a vacation package that doesn’t include all the information in advance, including airline and flight times, hotel or resort name, and room type,” he says.

And remember that when you book The Trip successfully, flexibility is what matters. “Some of the best deals are often only available outside of school holidays. However, if you have a travel destination in mind, learn about the properties and prices so that you know a lot about the destination when you discover it, Steve Brady advises. “And if you miss the first wave of sales, focus on the next wave later in the month. Trust me, there will be the perfect offer for you. “

6 deals you and your wallet will love

