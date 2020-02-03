advertisement

My father’s Ministry of Labor for the Homeless has launched a campaign to help unaccomodated people register for their vote before the March 3 area code.

“I want the homeless to stand up for themselves and have a seat at the table and have a say in their lives,” said Pastor Kathy Huck, who heads the Chatsworth ministry.

Huck often saw how un-housed people lost their documents, papers and birth certificates in unforeseen sweeping camp sweeps. She replaced the necessary documents to get to DMV and pay high fees, which could be a burden for many homeless people.

The group’s original goal was to train homeless people in camps in Chatsworth. But Huck said she eventually decided to recruit lawyers and volunteers who would help reach a larger group of people who have no protection across Los Angeles County.

While unaccomodated people have the right to vote, they often face obstacles such as lack of transportation, a stable mailing address, and possession of a driver’s license or social security card. For homeless people, especially those with disabilities, having multiple polling stations across the city is critical, Huck said.

In this election cycle, Los Angeles County introduced a new electoral system that enables voters to cast their vote within eleven days.

Voters no longer have to vote at a particular polling station. Instead, they can choose from several centers that are open from February 22nd to election day on March 3rd.

53-year-old Trini Romero, who sleeps in his car in Chatsworth, said that homeless people often feel intimidated to vote and that guiding them through the registration process is vital.

“They have questions about their addresses, districts, and ID cards,” he said. “It is very awkward to choose when you are homeless. You go and feel like a joke.”

Huck said her team plans to start training in the next few days.

“If you show someone how to do it on their cell phone, they can teach other homeless people how to do it,” said Heck. “The homeless are our voters. If we can get them to vote, that’s a big deal. “

