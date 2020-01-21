advertisement

A man was taken to hospital after being assaulted by an impatient driver.

The garbage collector was struck by a man who became angry when he was trapped behind a dump truck in Syston.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. Friday.

The victim, who works for the waste collection company of Charnwood Borough Council, Serco, had to be treated for minor injuries.

Council general manager Rob Mitchell tweeted: “Very upset to learn that one of our trash pickers was assaulted by a man who couldn’t wait behind the truck.”

A council spokesperson told LeicestershireLive: “A garbage collector was assaulted Friday morning in Syston while he was on tour and was transported to hospital for minor injuries.

“The incident has been reported to the police and, together with our waste partner, Serco, we are supporting the investigation.

“We will not tolerate any form of physical or verbal violence towards our garbage pickers while they exercise their daily functions in the borough.

“Any incident will be reported and appropriate action will be taken.”

Anyone with information should call the Leicestershire police at 101.

