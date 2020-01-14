advertisement

A woman and a four-year-old boy were injured in a hit-and-run accident in Leicester, which resulted in a chase of the driver involved.

The couple were struck by a black Volkswagen car on Martin Street near Catherine Street in Belgrave last month.

The car left when members of the public assisted the injured 34-year-old woman and the boy.

Leicestershire police said in a statement, “We are asking witnesses to come forward following a collision on Martin Street, at the junction with Harrington Street.

“It happened just before 9 a.m. on Thursday, December 12.

“A small black Volkswagen collided with two pedestrians and immediately left the scene.

“The two victims were taken to hospital for treatment but have since been released.”

Robert Beaken, Force Collision Records Unit, said, “We would like to speak to everyone who has witnessed this collision.

“Based on investigations to date, I believe several people initially stopped to assist the victims, but did not contact the police.

“If you were one of these people, please contact us as I think you may have information that may assist our investigation.”

Contact the unit at 101.

