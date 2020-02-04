advertisement

‘Charmed’ star and ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ alum Shannen Doherty revealed that she currently has stage 4 cancer.

Previously, Doherty had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, which eventually spread to her lymph nodes. In 2016, she underwent a single mastectomy and, in 2017, underwent radiotherapy and chemotherapy, ultimately announcing that she was in remission.

However, in an interview with Good Morning America earlier today, Doherty confirmed that she had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and had been living with him for a year. “It’s a bitter pill to swallow in many ways. I certainly have days when I say,” Why me? “And then I say,” Well, why not me? Who else but me deserves this? “None of us do,” said Doherty.

Doherty made the announcement because of an impending lawsuit between her and the insurer State Farms, in which legal documents confirmed her diagnosis which would have finally made its way into the public. “I don’t want it to be twisted; I don’t want it to be a court document. I want it to be real and authentic and I want to control the story. I want people to know about me,” a- she declared. Hello America.

Since her diagnosis, Doherty is still working, recently participating in the restart series of “Beverly Hills 90210”. “I thought … people can look at this and say, ‘Oh my God, yes. She can work and others in stage 4 can also work. “Our life doesn’t end when we get this diagnosis,” she said.

Here is his interview with Good Morning America.

