Following the release of the film (and full soundtrack) and the song’s official music video, Charlotte Lawrence’s “Birds Of Prey: The Album” track “Jokes On You” is enjoying new interest on iTunes in the United States.

As of the press date at 7.30 p.m. and Saturday evening, the title is number 90 on the US iTunes Store soundtrack for all genres. It is now number 4 in the iTunes iTunes soundtrack table in the United States, among only Saweetie & GALXARA’s “Birds Of Prey” track “Sway With Me”, “Into The Unknown” by Idina Menzel & AURORA and “Shallow” by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper.

“Joke’s On You” was released last January as a second foretaste of the official LP “Birds Of Prey: The Album”. The full soundtrack arrived this Friday and is currently number 2 on the US iTunes album sales chart.

The music video “Joke’s On You” was also released on Friday. It already has over 300,000 views.

