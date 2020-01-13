advertisement

Charlize Theron is not only “grateful” to the Academy for recognizing her work on “Bombshell”. Theron also said that she was incredibly moved to get a positive rating from the very woman she portrayed for her Oscar-nominated achievement: Megyn Kelly.

“We were all incredibly moved,” said Theron TheWrap after her Oscar nomination. “It was definitely something, we were all, we all, the producers, the filmmakers, the entire crew, we worked incredibly hard to be as precise as possible, and to watch this video was incredible for all of us emotionally. And then it felt very affirmative. “

Kelly revealed in an Instagram post in December that she had finally seen “Bombshell” and described it as an “incredibly emotional experience”. However, on her YouTube channel on Friday it became clear how deeply she was affected by the film.

Also read: Megyn Kelly says she whirled over Roger Ailes’ request, “God help me, I did it”

Kelly watched the film and reacted to it with former Fox News staff Juliet Huddy, Rudi Bakhtiar and Julie Zann and her husband Doug Brunt (played in “Bombshell” by Mark Duplass). The jury agreed that “Bombshell” has recorded what it means to be harassed, especially within Fox News and Roger Ailes. And after seeing her answer, Theron said her words were moving and “affirming” themselves and all the filmmakers.

“How powerful it felt when they acknowledged that they felt that the essence of this film really represented what it felt like to work there and be sexually harassed,” said Theron. “And we ultimately wanted to do it right. It felt very positive for us. “

Still, Kelly said that director Jay Roach and screenwriter Charles Randolph gave the material some freedom and even misunderstood some facts. And the panel added that it is “surreal” to see a film that tells of their experiences in which they were not involved. But Kelly admitted that she actually shot or shot at Aile’s request, as shown in the film.

Also read: Oscars 2020: Women achieved a record 31% of the nominations despite female director Snub

Theron had no time to deal with the details that Kelly said were inaccuracies in the film, except that as a producer and the rest of the cast and crew, they had worked incredibly hard to get every detail right do.

Theron’s nomination was one of three “Bombshell” nominations on Monday morning, including one for Margot Robbie as the best supporting actress and one for “Best Makeup and Hairstyling”. Theron added that her nomination is for the “whole army” behind her and hopes that the nominations can inspire more people to watch an important film.

“This film is really important. I believe that in every part of my body. Above all, these stories, which have happened to the women in Fox and really all women out there who have experienced harassment at work, seem so topical to me, and there is this catharsis in this film that can only be witnessed so powerfully. Theron said. “If this makes someone watch this film a little more, I’m glad to see it.”

View Kelly’s full video here.

