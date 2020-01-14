advertisement

Charlie Hunnam says that if he had the opportunity, he would want to repeat the story of his 2017 film with Guy Ritchie, “King Arthur: The Legend of the Sword”. The film was a critical turkey and box office bomb. An interview that an important misjudgment made the film fail.

“I would like to return to King Arthur because a lot of things went wrong and a lot of things were out of our control,” Hunnam told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM Radio on Monday. “There was an incorrect cast that paralyzed the central plot, which is actually no longer included in the film.”

Hunnam did not say which character or actor was wrongly cast in the part. However, Ritchie told EW back in 2017 that the film’s original cut was almost three and a half hours long, including an opening sequence that lasted over 30 minutes. The theatrical release lasts just over two hours and the opening scene only lasts 10 minutes.

Also read: Charlie Hunnam stars in Apple’s “Shantaram” TV series Adaptation

Hunnam reunited with Ritchie for his film “The Gentlemen”, which will be released in theaters on January 24th. However, Hunnam suggested that “King Arthur” as a hit would make several films for a potential franchise.

“I just don’t think we met the request – we just didn’t make the film we wanted,” said Hunnam. “The idea was that if it were a success, we would make several of these films. I am really fascinated by the Arthurian legends and I feel that we really missed the opportunity to tell a long story.”

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword opened domestically for just $ 15.3 million and raised $ 148.6 million worldwide with a budget of $ 175 million. The film also has a 31% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Check out an excerpt from Hunnam’s interview above.

