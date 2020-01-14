advertisement

Guy Ritchie’s $ 175 million “King Arthur” was a box office disaster for Warner Bros. in the summer of 2017.

Charlie Hunnam wants another shot at King Arthur. In an interview with SiriusXM to promote Guy Ritchie’s upcoming action film “The Gentlemen”, Hunnam recalled the box office disaster that was his last Ritchie appearance in 2017, Ritchie’s fantasy epic “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” The biggest till bomb of 2017. The $ 175 million Warner Bros. tentpole opened in May for just $ 14.7 million on its debut weekend. King Arthur has won $ 39 million in the United States and $ 146 million worldwide, and Warner Bros. has even lost $ 153 million.

Hunnam was interviewed on SiriusXM by Andy Cohen when he revealed that he was interested in a repeat of “King Arthur”. The actor said that Ritchie’s “King Arthur” in 2017 was only the first film that was planned in a franchise, one that was killed by box office performance.

advertisement

“I would like to go back to King Arthur because a lot of things went wrong and a lot of things were out of our control,” said Hunnam. “I just don’t think we met the request – we just didn’t quite make the film we wanted. The idea was that if it were a success, we would make several of these films, and I’m really intrigued from the Arthurian legends, and I feel like we really missed the opportunity to tell a long story. “

connected

connected

Hunnam even went so far as to identify the cause of the “King Arthur” disaster:

Ritchie announced to Entertainment Weekly a few months before the film’s theatrical release that his original “King Arthur” cut lasted more than three hours. Warner Bros. brought “King Arthur” to the cinemas after a little over two hours, leaving a ton of material clearly on the floor of the editing room. Hunnam’s last interview suggests that an action had to be cut completely due to poor casting, and this elimination upset the rest of the film.

Hunnam and Ritchie are back together on “The Gentlemen” with Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant. The film is Ritchie’s return to R-rated action after he directed Disney family tent pole “Aladdin” last year, which grossed over $ 1 billion worldwide. “The Gentlemen” will be released nationwide on January 24th by STX.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bt1il_qhMUA [/ embed]

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement