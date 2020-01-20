advertisement

The Main Street Downtown Development Authority (DDA) of Charlevoix will make some budgetary changes. They are working to balance this year’s budget and plan to make cuts.

The director of Main Street / DDA tells us that the biggest change comes to their front end grant program, eliminating it completely.

The grant was used to help downtown businesses recover the improvements to the storefront.

Other changes include cuts to their marketing budget, their local incentive program, and their move to a single week of dining in Charlevoix in the fall.

The director of Main Street / DDA says these changes will keep working downtown.

“It’s not sad, it’s just some sort of adjustment,” said Lindsey Dotson, general manager of Main Street / DDA de Charlevoix. “It’s just us who are watching our strategy and how to look to the future so that we can continue to promote downtown as we have done.”

Main Street / DDA’s 2020 budget will be finalized at their meeting next Monday.

