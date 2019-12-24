advertisement

The famous team have shown their continued commitment to the talented 22-year-old by awarding him a new contract, which ends by 2024.

Lechlerk entered Ferrari’s driver academy, but began his F1 career with the Sauber. In 2018, his debut campaign made promises as he scored 39 points, leading the way. Since joining Ferrari, Lechler has overcome some of the old intrigues to get four-time World Champion Shadow at Sebastian Water.

So why have his current employers shown so much faith in him? Using the data from Opta, we look at the Monaco man’s accomplishments and the record he could break in 2020.

Package leader

This year the qualification master was Leckler. Of the seven polar positions, his race was the most by any driver during the season. Yes, even more than world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Ronnie Peterson is a non-world champion who secured more poles in a year (nine in 1973), and Juan Pablo Montoya also had seven in 2002.

When he got his head in the battle with Vettel, Lechlerk prevailed. He qualified for the team in 11 of the last 14 races, while only the legendary Nicki Lauda managed more polar positions (nine in 1974) in the first debut of Ferrari.

Good luck!

Ferrari endured the tough first half of 2019. The combination of Lewis Hamilton and Walter Botas’s “Mercedes” dominated, including five consecutive one-two finals at the start of the campaign. After that there was no struggle to be a leading builder, it was just a march to the crown.

But after the break everything about the Belgian Grand Prix was about Lechler. In a more convenient place for Ferrari, he made history by becoming the first Monegasque driver to win the race, while only Max Verstapen (18 years 7 months and 15 days) and Vettel (21 years 2 months and 11 days) did so. at a younger age.

So how do you see such a remarkable result? You go out and do the same thing, this time at the Italian Grand Prix, a week later. His success in Monza marked Ferrari’s first victory on the road since 2010, when Fernando Alonso claimed the top spot.

Sign up for registrations

“I very much want to see what the future holds, and I can’t wait for the next season to go on again,” Leggler said on Twitter after announcing his deal.

You can’t accuse him of rushing back. Opportunities this year were missed due to the mess of expensive team instructions in Singapore and the involvement of a security car in Russia hoping for his hopes.

Ferrari will have to overcome competition between their two drivers for relationships that do not help with the crash of a Georgian couple. However, the numbers make it clear who should be their main man despite Whiteley’s CV.

Leggler has shown that he can learn quickly on the job. But can he become world champion next year? If he does, he will become the youngest man to ever reach the feat in F1.

