Macro, the production company founded by former CAA agent Charles D. King, is adding leadership talent to her list of responsibilities.

After focusing on producing content that focuses on people with color and becoming a haven for young black Hollywood, Macro is now launching a management industry in which filmmakers, actors, writers and multi-dashes are represented.

The new department is headed by Gaby Mena and Jelani Johnson, who joined Macro from CAA in December. Both Mena and Johnson will act as partners.

“Macro was founded with the goal of elevating communities and bringing the voice of authentic and multi-dimensional storytellers out of the global new majority,” King said in a statement. “The launch of Macro Management with this incredible team of experienced, entrepreneurial artist lawyers like Gaby and Jelani extends this mission to further support and empower the next generation of artists and cultural leaders. I couldn’t be more excited about this new, exciting industry for our company and our business. “

Mena joins Macro from Paradigm, where he worked as an agent in the film literature and talent department. He brings his international expertise, relationships and customer base to the operation. His customers include Ciro Guerra and Christina Gallego, who are currently in pre-production for Amazon and Amblin TV at “Cortes and Montezuma”. Issa Lopez, the director of the acclaimed film “Tigers Are Not Afraid”, the multifaceted Herizen Guardiola from “Dare Me” and Samuel Bazawule, director from Netflix and ARRAYs “The Burial of Kojo”.

Johnson started his career as an intern at CAA and later switched to talent management at Generate before becoming a co-founder of The Mission Entertainment, a management and production company that specializes in various content creators. He returned to CAA in 2015 as an agent.

In addition to his new position at Macro, Johnson will continue his dual role as Executive Vice President for Content Strategy at Macro.

“I have admired the Macro Mission from afar since its debut, and the ability to build this department with Charles, Jelani, and the Macro team was too powerful to do without,” said Mena in a statement. “It is natural to continue the mission to empower a generation of voices that not only bring new perspectives, but also unique stories that translate into much-needed cultural change.”

