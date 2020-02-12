advertisement

Charles Barkley on 2/12/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.)

The Wednesday edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” features an appearance by legendary basketball player and commentator Charles Barkley.

As he celebrates his first interview on the show, Barkley becomes nostalgic – and looks back on earlier stages in his career. He also discussed working with NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal, who recorded a special video message for Sir Charles.

Barkley also discusses his stance on LGBTQ + and anti-discrimination. He also plays “5 Second Rule”, in which Ellen recounts one of her typical horrors.

The episode airs on Wednesday afternoon, but video highlights and photos are already available below:

