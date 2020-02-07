advertisement

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 112-101 on Thursday evening at the Fiserv Forum. The game was shown on TNT and before the game Charles Barkley shredded the Sixers on Inside the NBA.

Barkley called the Sixers “the Cleveland Browns of the NBA” and said they were the “softest, mentally weakest team with a few talents”.

Chuck has some thoughts about the Sixers. 👀 pic.twitter.com/VeVu4cxvw7

– NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 7, 2020

“Just let me go ahead and vent. You know, I chose the Sixers to go to the final. I think they’re the softest, mentally weakest team that had a lot of talent. They are the Cleveland Browns of the NBA. They have a lot of talent and they talk and that’s it. “

At the beginning of the season, the Sixers were a hot choice to at least reach the NBA final. After the defeat on Thursday, the Sixers are four defeats at 31:21 and are currently number 6 in the Eastern Conference.

And this 31-21 record was achieved in a very one-sided way. The Sixers cleaned up at home with a 22-2 record, but with a 9:19 record, they were terrible on the street. Even the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-35) have a better street win rate (9-16) than the Sixers. If the environment (the street) was uncomfortable, the Sixers were a terrible team, and that is certainly a bad sign if you prepare for the basketball playoffs (especially if the 76ers’ sowing does not improve and they have the home advantage) missing) any series).

So it’s hard to argue with Barkley’s view of the Sixers, and the 2019 Browns are indeed a fairly fair comparison to what the Sixers are doing right now: a team that looked loaded on paper and only abundant in season Title hype got disappointing (the Browns went 6-10).

