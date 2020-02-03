advertisement

Here is a selection of San Fernando Valley charities that need your support through donations or volunteer work.

EVENTS

Blood donation from the American Red Cross: Blood, especially type O, and platelet donations are required. The donation times and locations are: 12: 15-7: 30 p.m. 3.-fifth February and 8:15 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. February 7 and 7:45 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. February 8 and 7:45 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. February 9 (Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave. ); 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. February 3 (Studio City Branch Library, 12511 Moorpark St.); 1-7 p.m. February 6 (Elks Lodge No. 1497, 2232 N. Hollywood Way, Burbank). More dates and locations can be found on the website. Make an appointment by phone at 1-800-733-2767 or online at redcrossblood.org

American Cancer Society Discovery Store: Special sale of jewelry and jewelry from February 7th to 8th. Opening times: 10 am to 6 pm Monday Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday. 8738 Tampa Ave., Northridge. 818-772-0194. bit.ly/2uR4PEW; www.facebook.com/discoveryshopnorthridge

Cal State Northridge Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Clinic for low-income families and individuals: Volunteer IRS-certified students are available to help low-income taxpayers by April 15th when filing tax returns on the university campus and at other locations such as Canoga Park, Glendale, North Hollywood, Pacoima, Panorama City, San Fernando, Sun. Help Valley and Van Nuys. Make an appointment on the website. Check the website to see if you are qualified, what documents and IDs you need to prepare the tax return and make an appointment. Free service. 818-677-3600. Email: vita@csun.edu. www.csun.edu/bookstein-institute/csun-vita-clinic

Children’s office looking for care and adoption options for parents: Information session, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, February 8. Andrews Plaza, 11335 Magnolia Blvd., Suite 2C, North Hollywood. 800-730-3933. Email: rfrecruitment@all4kinds.org. www.all4kids.org

Valentine’s Weekend Charity Talent Show: Power of Positive Music Movement organizes the event with two categories of musicians and singers, students K-12 and adults aged 18 and over, 6:00 p.m. February 15th Registration: Students K-12 register free of charge; $ 15 for ages 18 and older. Register online to be a candidate. Tickets to the show, $ 25. Adults fight for cash prizes. All student actors receive prizes. New York Life Building, 801 N. Brand St., Glendale. Email: info@powerofpositivemusicmovement.org. popmm.org

Los Angeles Valley College Foundation Wine Tasting Fundraiser: The event for the 70th anniversary of the graduates and friends of the university includes wines from the Hoi Polloi winery and a silent auction. 5:30 p.m. February 21. Tickets $ 35; $ 70 for couples. Reservation needed. The proceeds go to the 70th anniversary scholarship fund and the library fund. Los Angeles Valley College Library, 5800 Fulton Ave., Valley Glen. 818-947-2619. lavcfoundation.org

Operation gratitude: Learn more about the group that sends care packages to troops, conducts a care package campaign, creates the current wish list, and registers for the Monday day on February 29 in Chatsworth: www.operationgratitude.com/express-your-thanks/

PERMANENT NEEDS

Guadalupe Community Center Catholic Charity: Call for current needs. 21600 Hart St., Canoga Park. 213-251-3549.

FISH of West Valley: Call for current needs. 20440 Lassen St., Chatsworth. 818-882-3474.

Valley Hope Hope Mission: Find out how to donate money and volunteer in the San Fernando Valley. For volunteering: laurie@hopeofthevalley.org or 818-392-0020, extension 1002. The Mission also has three second-hand stores: 18167 Chatsworth St., Granada Hills (9 am-7pm Monday-Friday; 10 am-6pm Saturday – Sunday; 818-363-2050); 19379 Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country (10am to 9pm Monday to Saturday; 10am to 6pm Sunday; 661-673-5951); 2790 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley (9am-7pm Monday-Friday; 10am-6pm Saturday-Sunday; 818-392-0020). www.hopeofthevalley.org

Lutheran social services: Request current needs and opportunities for volunteers. Valley Lutheran Church, 7400 Tujunga Ave., North Hollywood. 818-901-9480. www.lssccc.org

MEND Food Bank: Request current needs or register voluntarily. 10641 San Fernando Road, Pacoima. 818-897-2443. www.mendpoverty.org

National Council of Jewish Women from Los Angeles Council Thrift Shops: Opening times: 10 am to 6 pm Monday-Friday and Sunday; 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday. Donation handover: 10 am-5.30pm daily. Locations include: 21716 Sherman Way, Canoga Park (818-710-7206); 12203 Ventura Blvd., Studio City (no longer accepts furniture donations; 818-505-1924); 14526 Victory Blvd., Van Nuys (818-997-8980). Volunteers in stores: 800-400-6259. bit.ly/2BGZ0cT

North Hollywood Interfaith Food Pantry: The pantry is supported by a coalition of regional religious orders. Information on food and cash donations can be found at North Hollywood’s First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 818-763-8218. www.nhifp.org

St. Charles Service Center: Request current needs or register voluntarily. 10825 Moorpark St., North Hollywood. 818-985-7365.

Salvation Army: Find out how to donate money and volunteer in the San Fernando Valley. 818-781-5739. sanfernandovalley.salvationarmy.org

San Fernando Valley Rescue Mission Thrift Stores: Support the programs on site by buying or donating goods. Two stores: North Hollywood Super Thrift Store, 13422 Saticoy St. (Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 8:00 pm; Saturday, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm; 818-474-1291); Reseda Super Thrift, 18344 Sherman Way (Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m .; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m .; 818 to 654 to 4806 a.m.). sfvrescuemission.org/thrift

Santa Clarita pantry: Call or check the website for current needs. 24133 Railroad Ave., Newhall. 661-255-9078. www.scvfoodpantry.org

SOVA pantry: Call or check the website for current needs. 16439 Vanowen St., Van Nuys. 818-988-7682. www.jfsla.org/sova

San Fernando Valley Volunteer Association: Donate gently used or new children’s clothing (to help K-12 children in the Los Angeles Unified School District through the League’s Center Clothes Corner). Call or check the website or volunteer opportunities and learn how to donate money. 14603 Hamlin St., Van Nuys. 818-785-4134. www.volunteerleague.com

Volunteers from America: Find out how you can donate money to the group that serves children and families in need, the homeless, vulnerable young people, veterans, prisoners and those trying to overcome addictions. The organization was founded in New York City in 1896 and opened an orphanage in Los Angeles in the same year. 213-389-1500. Email: info@voala.org. voala.org

Volunteer Match opportunities for volunteers: The online resource offers opportunities for all ages. The listings are specific to the current needs of various organizations by zip code. VolunteerMatch now requires your email address to be verified before you can refer to an opportunity to ensure that a nonprofit can contact you after you have identified an opportunity. Information on registering with VolunteerMatch (now also required) and providing an email address: www.volunteermatch.org/volunteers/resources/faq.jsp#1 website: www.volunteermatch.org

West Valley Pantry: A coalition of churches and synagogues leads the pantry. Call or check the website for current needs. The pantry is on the grounds of Prince of Peace Episcopal Church, 5700 Rudnick Ave., Woodland Hills. 818-346-5554. www.westvalleyfoodpantry.org

Send information to holly.andres@dailynews.com at least two weeks in advance. 818-713-3708.

