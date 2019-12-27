advertisement

27 December 2019 Cynthia Shahan

I always say how easy it is to charge. Well, in the Netherlands, ROCSYS, a loading automation company, has made it even easier. ROCSYS appears to be streamlining parts of the EV charging process just before mass acceptance that can cause charging time issues. It addresses this concern with the automation of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

A press release from ROCSYS confirms: “While the automobile world is steadily moving towards self-parking and self-driving, loading automation is inevitable. The patented ROCSYS solutions help charging infrastructure operators to optimize the use of their assets and perform mission-critical activities with EVs. “

The ROCSYS press release at the end of November announced that ROCSYS had completed a seed investment round led by the Estonian investment fund Superangel. There was also an investment from Forward.one, a venture capital fund focused on high-tech hardware. It was announced earlier this year that the Dutch start-up phase fund UNIIQ had also invested in ROCSYS.

Is this the Tesla hose loader? No, but it is the same general concept and it seems to be going somewhere.

This technology can really help EV drivers by keeping charging as fast, easy and fluid as possible from the user’s perspective and allegedly in an efficient way. It fits seamlessly into the existing infrastructure. We will report on remarkable implementations when we hear or see more news.

To conclude, here is something more that the press release had to say about the technology: “The innovative soft robotics technology from ROCSYS ensures safe and cost-efficient automation of the EV charging connection. This makes completely unmanned charging operations possible. The solutions include support for high-power charging. For example, by applying ROCSYS technology to currently available 350 kW chargers, an electric vehicle can be charged automatically in less than 15 minutes. ”

