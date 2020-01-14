advertisement

Antonio Gates was in a bad mood after his first Philip Rivers touchdown pass in 2006.

Ninety touchdowns later, Rivers and Gates hold the record for most touchdown connections between a quarterback and a close end.

If that wasn’t enough, Gates has a career totaling 116 touchdowns, most with a close ending in NFL history.

Gates is finally happy. One of the biggest bottlenecks and most productive players in NFL history has called it a career. Gates, who played 16 seasons with the Chargers, announced his retirement on Tuesday.

“I find it difficult to officially publish this statement and to withdraw from the football game,” said Gates, who played eight Pro Bowl games and was nominated three times as an All-Pro First Teamer. “I never thought I would play this soccer game for so long or how happy I would be to play it with just one organization.

“I would like to thank the Chargers organization, Dean Spanos and the Spanos family and the National Football League for the opportunity to live a dream and play the game I love. And to the fans in San Diego, Los Angeles, across the country and around the world, thank you for your tireless support over the years. Without you there would be no NFL. ”

Before becoming a charger legend, Gates was a 6-foot-4 force forward in Kent State. He never played college football and didn’t consider it a career until he arranged training for NFL scouts in 2003.

Rivers are grateful Gates said goodbye to basketball. This unsatisfied attitude that Gates Rivers had in Oakland at the start of the 2006 season was the reason why the two of them managed 91 touchdown connections.

“I am very grateful that I got the opportunity to be Antonio’s teammate for 15 seasons,” said Rivers. “I remember yesterday it was the very first touchdown pass I threw it in Oakland in 2006. We only threw 11 passes that day and he wasn’t quite as happy as I was after this TD. Who would have thought that many years later we would have the most touchdowns between a quarterback and a close end?

“I was able to continue with the memories of practicing, the games, the scrum, the sidelines, the subtle looks in the game, the ‘come on’ while we broke through the scrum. It was so difficult to cover that we had a “Gates Rule” in the QB room. We talked through the readings and plays, and they all had a “goal rule”. That meant pretty much, if he’s one on one, throw it there. ”

Gates was also unsatisfied after the Chargers fell to the New England Patriots in the AFC division round last year. He spoke extensively to reporters about how much he wanted to return for another season to win a Super Bowl with Rivers.

He never got this opportunity and did not play in the 2019 season. But the way Gates’ career ended in New England was fitting. Rivers threw an 8 meter touchdown on Gates to score the final points of the game.

Rivers often said that he hadn’t regretted his 15 seasons with Gates last season. There hasn’t been a Super Bowl ceremony, but there will likely be a Hall of Fame ceremony for Gates if it comes into question in 2023.

“As I officially retire today, I’m grateful to continue to provide my services to the Chargers organization – now in a completely different role through the team’s community engagement initiatives and publicly accessible events,” said Gates. “… Thank you to everyone who helped me create memories that will last a lifetime, both in the field and outside.”

Here are the NFL reactions from Gates retirement:

LaDainian Tomlinson, teammate from 2003-09

“Antonio, congratulations on your retirement. The time has come. Hang it up. Man, what an excellent career you have had and I enjoyed being your teammate. I enjoyed taking the field with me every game. I knew you would do something special every time we entered the field. And guess what, Canton is waiting. I can’t wait for you to get the golden jacket. Congratulations.”

Philip Rivers, teammate from 2004-18

“Gatesy is as competitive as anyone else I’ve ever seen. No matter what we did, he played to win. He would probably tell you. He never lost an argument. We were also fellow lockers for 15 seasons. I really enjoyed the conversations about family, life, children, sports and everything in between. I really miss those times when we just sit and talk, laugh and fight after training. ”

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn

“Antonio was a selfless player who was able to do just about anything you can imagine on a soccer field. Follow precise routes. Take a key block. Catch better than a receiver. They always had to consider the location of # 85, and yet, despite all of that, he managed to get more touchdowns than ever before to play the game. But it wasn’t until I had the privilege of coaching him that I realized his most important skill: leadership. His teammates always looked for his leadership. They just wanted to be around him. And for a man who was not asked any questions, they would follow him. Combine all of these factors. Maybe Antonio will fit a gold jacket right away. ”

Norv Turner, head coach of Chargers from 2007-12

“Antonio Gates was a great player and sometimes I don’t think people appreciate him because Antonio made everything look so easy. Things that were really, really difficult were hard games, competitive games , he had the talent or the ability to make it look very routine. It was an amazing quality of his. Obviously one of the best players I could train. Antonio was a great player on the field, a great person outside the field and great credit to the organization. ”

Drew Brees, team mate from 2003-05

“Man, incredible career. Who would have thought that? A small child from Detroit, Michigan who plays basketball in college in Michigan, then drives to Kent and thanks to Tim Brewster comes to the San Diego Chargers for four or five years without football, who would have thought? Incredible career. I feel so happy and blessed to have been your teammate, if only for a few years, and have only a small part of your amazing career. It was incredible to be part of it, to see incredible, you always did things right. You were such an example to others. I think everyone who comes into the league to play the tight final position has to deal with you and your story and your journey and use you as a role model. Congratulations. Enjoy retirement. You deserve it.”

Peyton Manning

“What a special football player was Antonio Gates. In the competition against him, I always had a great appreciation for his athletic skills, his running route and his hands. Nobody has driven a better route, ie when a player crosses the middle and either hooks in, breaks out or breaks in. It’s a three-way way and the defender doesn’t know what to do or how to defend him. Nobody went as well as Antonio Gates. I really enjoyed playing with him in a number of pro bowls. Antonio is a great person and I congratulate him on his great career. ”

Chargers TE Hunter Henry, team mate from 2016-18

“I just want to congratulate you on a great career. You did a lot for me at the beginning of my career. Thank you for taking me under your wing and teaching me everything you know. It has helped me to this point and will help me for the rest of my career. I appreciate everything. All the fun times, all the memories, good times, bad times. Everything you have taught me I will put into my life and on the soccer field. I don’t know when I’ll see you next time, but I know I’ll see you at Canton in five years. Congratulations, buddy. ”

Former chargers S Eric Weddle, teammate from 2007-15

“Gatesy, what’s going on, man? What a career. Hall of fame. First ballot. Great. I think of all the times we had our fights in practice. The long road trips. Playing cards. Playing basketball in the off-season. You really made my career better. I started and made it easy for myself when Sunday came. I hope you like the next step towards official retirement. I envy it. I might be around the corner very quickly just wished you a great day. I appreciate your friendship. I appreciate that you had my back as a beginner and to say that I love you and appreciate everything you did for me. Enjoy your day. Great things are on the horizon, my friend. ”

