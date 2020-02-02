advertisement

Chargers trainer Anthony Lynn was ready to expire his contract and said he had no hesitation in betting on himself. However, Lynn does not have to start the 2020 season with another year.

Lynn signed a contract extension with the Chargers, a team official confirmed on Sunday. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported for the first time that Lynn had received a multi-year extension last week.

The chargers saw enough of Lynn in its first three seasons. He set a 26-22 record, with his best season in 2018 when Chargers went 12-4 and defeated the Baltimore Ravens in a wild card street fight before falling to the New England Patriots in the following round.

Lynn, 51, who signed a four-year contract in 2017, set the Chargers to a remarkable 9-7 record in his first season, despite the obstacles associated with moving from San Diego to Los Angeles. However, Lynn and the chargers dropped a 5-11 record last season. But Lynn still had the support of its players in the rocky 2019 season, and general manager Tom Telesco noticed.

“I like the culture here,” Telesco told reporters at its season-end press conference last month. “I like the foundation that was built. I love our head coach. … There is nobody I want to fight with than (Lynn).

“(Lynn’s) contract will work by itself. I know he’s tough, he’s smart, he’s a leader, and he represents this organization on and off the field like no other. I love working with him. … the rest the stuff will clear up by itself. I have to do my part not to let it down. ”

Lynn asked questions about his job security in the last weeks of the 2019 season. He doesn’t have to worry about the foreseeable future.

“I’m still under contract at the last check, so I’m not worried,” said Lynn on December 31. As long as I’m under contract, I’m fine and I sign an extension that goes in both directions – whether the organization offers you one or whether a trainer rejects one.

“Trust me, I have no problem betting on myself.”

