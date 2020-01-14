advertisement

At the end of 2018, ChargePoint raised a financing round to enable foreign expansion to the European markets and to penetrate the fleet space. Today the company has announced the customized CPF50 level 2 loading solution that is directly focused on the needs of fleets and multi-family homes.

The new solution delivers the same level 2 charging speeds of up to 12 kW via its J1772 connector customers that are used to it, but with a whole range of new functions that make it a great choice for fleet managers who want to get a grip on loading scaled vehicles. More specifically, the CPF50 uses ChargePoint’s network connectivity to enable power management of masses of charging stations in a fleet or even multiple locations.

If this is unchecked, the costs of EV charging can easily be higher than what fleet managers are accustomed to paying for fuel, eliminating the savings on fuel that often provide the financial lubrication needed to cover the higher costs in advance of the purchase of electric vehicles for fleets. ChargePoint’s new energy management system gives fleet managers the power and control of advanced energy management tools such as access control, panel sharing and scheduled charging, all from the convenience of the trusted ChargePoint system.

The CPF50 is available in various shapes and sizes that bring the proven charisma of ChargePoint’s public and home charging solutions to the world of fleets. Options with one or two heads, wall mounting or pedestal, options for cable length of 18 and 23 feet, it is designed to meet the different needs of fleets around the world.

From now on, ChargePoint’s wireless update capability allows the stations to stay up to date with the latest evolutions in billing changes, while automated financial reports are provided when it is time to perform the figures.

ChargePoint already has more than 1,900 charging ports that serve fleet customers around the world in a variety of sectors such as government, utilities, workplace and telecom, so the challenge for fleet managers is nothing new for the company. At the end of last year, ChargePoint announced a milestone agreement with the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) to install a substantial new EV loading system for its fleet activities. The new EV charging system will lay the foundation for the SFMTA’s charging activities as part of its commitment to electrify all its 800 vehicles by 2035.

