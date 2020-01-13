advertisement

Are you tired of bringing different chargers for your laptop, smartphone, tablet, eBook reader, smartwatch and more? Wouldn’t it be great if you could take a single charger that works with them all? Well that is possible now – it’s called the Aukey 30 W USB C charger with power supply and Dynamic Detect and it sells for $ 22 on Amazon. That’s a great price for such a versatile all-in-one charger, but today it’s for sale for even less. Clip the discount coupon on the spot and use the promotion code ECL56KRA at checkout and you only pay $ 15.39!

Here is more info from the product page:

Dynamic Detect: Supplemented with AUKEY Dynamic Detect, the USB-C port can output the full power of the charger with 30 W Power Delivery when used alone, and 18 W Power Delivery when both ports are used together

Handy charging: this compact usb c wall charger with two ports has a slim and light design with foldable plug for ease of use and portability. Handy for at home, at the office and on the go charging

Future-proof power source: a powerful USB c charger with Power Delivery 3.0 output and standard USB output to efficiently charge all your USB-C and USB-powered equipment

Safe and reliable: built-in protections protect your devices against excessive power, overheating and overcharging

Package Contents: AUKEY PA-D1 30 W PD Charger, User Manual, 45 Day Money Back Guarantee and 24 Month Product Replacement Warranty Card

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

.

advertisement